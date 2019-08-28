Pets Global Celebrates Successful Launch of Newest Products at SuperZoo

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With pet parents seeking high-quality pet food with limited ingredients for their animal companions, Pets Global announced the official release of its newest pet food products at SuperZoo in Las Vegas: Essence Limited Ingredient Recipe (LIR) and Zignature Ziggy Bars.

Essence Limited Ingredient Recipe (LIR) was created in response to pet parents seeking a high-quality formula for their pets. With options available for both dogs and cats, Essence recipes contain 85%+ animal protein ingredients and are free of legumes, potatoes and gluten. In addition to Essence LIR, Pets Global officially launched Zignature's Ziggy Bars to complement the brand's existing line of high-quality dog food.

"SuperZoo 2019 was a success and we were excited to hear the positive feedback received by our independent retail partners about our latest products being offered to dogs and cats," said Jeff Valdez, Customer Service Manager of Pets Global. "We look forward to receiving more feedback as pet parents learn more about Essence and our Zignature Ziggy Bars in the near future."

SuperZoo also held several workshops and seminars to benefit brands and retailers in the pet industry. Topics ranged from how to successfully utilize social media to grow your business to information about pet nutrition. With the release of the recent FDA study that discussed Canine Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM), Dana Brooks, President and CEO of the Pet Food Institute, hosted a seminar about DCM, allowing retailers and brands to ask their burning questions about the complicated disease.

In the seminar, Brooks discussed the FDA findings and shared the institute's stand on the issue, including expressing its concern to the FDA about releasing the study to the public prior to knowing the root cause of DCM.

"The Pet Food Institute cautioned the FDA's stand last year and multiple times since, that by casting a broad net such as grain free without certainly of the cause or scientific nutritional evidence would be very confusing to pet parents and would cause wide spread concern and it would create disruption to pet food makers," said Brooks during her presentation. "This is a complicated issue that has to be talked about accurately, not only because it's important but because it matters to us in the pet parent community, the people who buy our products and the pets they love."

In addition to her presentation, Brooks encouraged the audience to visit the Pet Food Institute's Q&A page on its website. The site highlights many questions from pet retailers and pet parents including:

Is grain-free pet food safe for my pet?

Should I change what I am feeding my dog?

Should I avoid certain ingredients or grain-free formulas as a whole?

Should I be concerned if my pet's food contains one of the ingredients mentioned by the FDA?

Are pet food ingredients safe?

According to the Pet Food Institute DCM Q&A page, there is no need for pet parents change their dogs' diet if feeding a grain-free pet food, based on the available information. "Millions of dogs eat and are thriving on grain-free dog food. FDA's investigation focuses on certain ingredients that figure more prominently in some pet food products labeled as grain free, including legumes like peas or lentils, other legume seeds, and potatoes. FDA has not identified any established link between certain ingredients and incidents of DCM."

For more information about the Pet Food Institute Q&A on DCM, please visit: https://www.petfoodinstitute.org/pet-food-matters/dcm/dcm-q-and-a/

ABOUT PETS GLOBAL

Pets Global is a family-owned and independent holistic wellness pet food company based out of Southern California with products sold in more than 7,000 stores globally. They are leading the industry in high-quality formulas for both cats and dogs while creating new and innovative products to meet the growing nutritional needs of pets. For more information about Pets Global, please visit www.pets-global.com. For more information about their products Zignature, Fussie Cat and Essence, please visit: www.zignature.com/, www.fussiecat.com/ and https://essencepetfoods.com/

