Pets Global Launches New Pet Food Line to Meet Customer Demand

In addition to being a nutritious pet food, the inception dog food line also comes with a matching wet formula option that is high in protein, nutritious, and with the additional benefit of having no guar gum, no carrageenan gum, no xanthan gum, and no locust bean gum. Ingredients included in the inception formulas are sourced from around the world to ensure pets are receiving the very best ingredients that pet parents seek in nutritious pet food today.

"Our customers have a wide variety of needs they expect to be met when it comes to their pet's nutrition," said Jeff Valdez, Customer Service Manager of Pets Global. "Creating the inception pet food line is our answer to what our valued customers have been requesting for a very long time - great product at a great price, starting at $8.99 for 4lb bag."

For more information about inception pet foods, please visit: https://www.inceptionpetfoods.com/

ABOUT PETS GLOBAL

Pets Global is a family-owned and independent holistic wellness pet food company based out of Southern California with products sold in more than 9,000 stores globally. They are leading the industry in high-quality formulas for both cats and dogs while creating new and innovative products to meet the growing nutritional needs of pets. For more information about Pets Global, please visit www.pets-global.com.

