Pets Global Newest Pet Food Brand Wins Industry Award

Essence offers three unique recipes with the main ingredients being an animal or fish protein, backed by animal or fish meal. Recipes available are Ranch & Meadow containing boar, goat, lamb, and pork; Air & Gamefowl containing guinea fowl, duck, turkey, and chicken; and Ocean & Freshwater containing herring, sardines, mackerel, and salmon. All formulas also contain chia seed oil, coconut flour, and pumpkin, as well as an exclusive vitamin pack produced in Europe.

"As pet parents, we want what is best for our pets and Essence delivers the highest quality in pet nutrition, while taking into consideration the changing needs pets have," said Pets Global President, Daniel Hereford. "We wanted to create a product that would aid consumers in obtaining the highest level of nutrition for pets and contribute to their pet's overall healthy lifestyle."

Pet Business Magazine said they Essence to receive this prestigious award due to its high protein content, as well as offering recipes that are free of flaxseed, alfalfa, potatoes, grains, field peas, and sunflower oil.

ABOUT PETS GLOBAL

Pets Global is a family-owned and independent holistic wellness pet food company based out of Southern California with products sold in more than 9,000 stores globally. They are leading the industry in creating high-quality pet food for both cats and dogs while creating new and innovative products to meet the growing nutritional needs of pets. For more information about Pets Global, please visit www.pets-global.com. For more information about their product Zignature, please visit www.zignature.com/.

