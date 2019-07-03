Pets Global Pledges to Offer Monetary Support & Supplies to More Than a Dozen Organizations in 2019

VALENCIA, Calif., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by a team of passionate animal lovers, premium pet food company Pets Global has continued to demonstrate its commitment to animals in need year after year by donating to impactful organizations nationwide. This year, the parent company of Zignature, Fussie Cat and Essence has taken its commitment even further by pledging to support more than 15 organizations - ranging from shelters and rescues to police stations and patrol dogs - across the U.S. requesting food, supplies or monetary donations.

"Our brand was founded as an animal wellness company, and the well-being of all animals starts with building a healthy foundation," said Daniel Hereford, President for Pets Global. "We formulate our food using the highest-quality ingredients and trust that with our food, these pets are receiving the best possible nutrition to help them live longer and healthier lives. We're proud to be able to dedicate time and resources to worthy causes in need of support and look forward to our continued involvement in the future."

Earlier this year, Pets Global celebrated successful campaigns with the National Search Dog Foundation, Bark N' Blue Foundation and Rocky Mountain Lab Rescue – organizing fundraising events to raise money towards their various causes and donating bags of Zignature and Essence dog foods to help reduce some of the costs associated with what is often greatest expense for these organizations – their food.

Pets Global is also partnering with Paws For Life K9 Rescue Prison Program throughout California where they will be providing food to rescue dogs who are successfully being rehabilitated by prison inmates and given the opportunity to be adopted by new families.

Most recently, Pets Global collaborated with Family Pet Food Center and the Green Bay Police Department to raise funds for Pyro, a 2 ½-year-old Belgian Malinois with the Green Bay Police Department K-9 Unit who was injured in the line of duty. The funds that Pets Global raised during the event went towards Pyro's medical bills and to fund the supplies and training of future police dogs. Since the event in April, Pyro is back on the job – continuing to serve and protect the Green Bay community.

"It's feel-good stories like Pyro's that make our charitable contributions so worthwhile," said Hereford. "Pyro, and countless animals like him, are the sole inspiration behind our company. They provide us with unconditional love and support, and at Pets Global, we are working every day to return the favor."

Among the various other fundraiser's Pets Global will be hosting throughout the remainder of the year, upcoming initiatives include Fussie Cat partnering with the Michelson Found Animals Foundation to raise money for the large influx of kittens coming into their shelter through their "Kitten-Tail-a-Thon." For more information on how you can donate, please visit http://bit.ly/KittenTailaThon.

Zignature is also partnering with pet retailer EarthWise Pet Supply in Conroe, TX and the Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas to raise money for the training of a service dog needed for a military veteran. The fundraiser is also being held in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of EarthWise Pet Supply, which will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3. For more information on how you can donate to the Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas, please visit https://www.vadogs.org/donate, and for more information on the anniversary of EarthWise Pet Supply, visit http://bit.ly/EarthWisePet.

ABOUT PETS GLOBAL

Pets Global is a family owned and independent holistic wellness pet food company based out of Southern California with products sold in more than 7,000 stores globally. They are leading the industry in high-quality formulas for both cats and dogs while creating new and innovative products to meet the growing nutritional needs of pets. For more information about Pets Global, please visit: www.pets-global.com. For more information about their products Zignature, Fussie Cat and Essence, please visit: www.zignature.com/, www.fussiecat.com/ and https://essencepetfoods.com/

For media inquiries:

Latasha Ball

Pets Global

661.309.1235

217446@email4pr.com

SOURCE Pets Global

Related Links

https://www.pets-global.com

