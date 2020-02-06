Pets Global to Highlight Newest Product Lines at 2020 Global Pet Expo

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets Global, an independent holistic wellness company and the parent company of world-renowned brands Zignature, Fussie Cat, and Essence Pet Foods, is excited to announce the official release of their newest pet food products at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida: Inception® and Zignature Select Cuts. These new developments will be shared with attendees for the first time at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from February 26 through February 28.

The brand's newest line, Inception, is a pet food line for dogs and cats that contains at least 70% fish and animal protein ingredients, bound with healthy ingredients such as oats, millet, and milo. The line comes with four dog recipes and three cat recipes free of corn, potato, legumes, wheat, and soy.

Zignature Select Cuts is another new product line that will be announced at the show. The line is grain inclusive and legume-free. Because Inception and Zignature Select Cuts are both grain-inclusive, they are great options for pet parents seeking a grain friendly diet.

"Our customers view their pets as an extension of their family, and as a result, they expect our formulas to include the very best possible in high-quality ingredients," said Neil Thompson, Vice President of Sales for Pets Global. "We've focused a great deal of time and research on creating high-quality products full of nutrients so our customers can feel confident they're feeding their dogs food that will contribute to their overall health and well-being."

With a commitment to creating meat first, limited-ingredient products that are great for pets with food sensitivities, Pets Global currently offers 53 different formulas across their different pet food brands.

About Pets Global

Pets Global is a family-owned and independent holistic wellness pet food company in Southern California with products sold in more than 8,000 stores worldwide. They believe pet food should be created with the highest quality of natural ingredients and based on nutritional science. For more information about Pets Global, please visit www.pets-global.com. For more information about their products Zignature, Fussie Cat, Essence, and Inception, please visit: www.zignature.com/, www.fussiecat.com/, https://essencepetfoods.com/, and https://www.inceptionpetfoods.com/.

