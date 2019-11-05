Pets Live in 67 Million U.S. Households and Multicultural Pet Owners are Key Reason Why, reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half (54%) of American households have a pet, reports market research firm Packaged Facts in the new study Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S: Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets, 3rd Edition.

Packaged Fact estimates that households with pets total 67 million in 2019. The two most popular pets, dogs and cats, live in 39% and 24% of U.S. households, respectively. One in eight households has other pets—including fish, birds, reptiles, or small animals such as rabbits, hamsters or gerbils.

A key trend shaping today's pet owner population is its increasing diversity. Compared to a decade ago, pet owners are now more likely to be a member of a multicultural population segment (28% in 2018 vs. 22% in 2008).

"Between 2008 and 2018 the increase in the number of Hispanic, African American, Asian, and other multicultural pet owners was five times higher than the increase in the number of non-Hispanic white pet owners," says Packaged Facts Research Director David Sprinkle.

Packaged Facts reports that:

Hispanics have become an especially significant part of the population of pet owners. The number of Latinos owning pets increased 44% from 15 million in 2008 to 22 million in 2018, a growth rate vastly greater than that experienced among non-Hispanic white pet owners.

Although a much smaller population, the number of Asian pet owners grew at the same rate (45%), between 2008 and 2018.

During the same period, the number of African American pet owners also increased at a healthy rate (24%).

The impact of Latinos on dog or cat ownership has been especially pronounced. Over the past decade the number of Hispanic dog owners increased 59%. The number of Latino cat owners likewise increased 50%.

About the Report

This report analyzes trends in the size and characteristics of the pet population and provides projections of the size of the population of dogs and cats. It includes an analysis of changes in pet ownership over the past decade and a demographic profile of the population of pet owners as well as highlights of the consumer behavior and attitudes of pet owners. The report contains separate chapters on Hispanic pet owners and Gen Z and Millennial pet owners.

Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S: Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets, 3rd Edition (published 010/2019, 225 pages)

