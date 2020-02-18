"Pets Reducing for Rescues" Healthy Pet Weight Contest: Celebrating 10 Years of Pet Weight Loss Success... Now Focused on Leveraging Home Pet Health Technology for Better Results and More Donations to Rescues

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th annual "Pets Reducing for Rescues" Ideal Weight contest will have 6 divisions: "Biggest 4-Pawed Loser" dogs and cats, "Iron" dogs and cats and pride & pack challenges.

Contestants choose a local rescue and West Towne Veterinary Center (WTVC) donates $5 (dog) to $20 (cat) for each pound lost during the 8-week contest. The contest has donated over $22K to local rescues over its 10-year history. There are no costs or obligations for the contest, weigh-ins, or assessments.

CONTEST DETAILS

Official contest kickoff & weigh-ins will occur on Sat, March 7th, 2020 at our pet nutrition & pet health/fitness technology fair from 12:30 to 2 p.m. held at WTVC. Staff will perform ideal weight assessments for pets and answer any questions related to nutrition and ideal weight. From 1:30 to 2:00 p.m., Dr. Ken will present "Fun, effective weight management in dogs & cats using the right foods and the latest pet fitness & weight management technologies."

If contestants cannot make it to the kickoff, they can still weigh-in until noon Sat, March 14th. A midpoint weigh-in will take place on Wed April 1st from 6-7 p.m. The final contest weigh-in & celebration will take place on Sat, May 2nd from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Contestants and contestant recruiters are eligible for over $2,500 in contest prizes given away at the 3 weigh-ins. Just 2 official weights at WTVC is all that is required to enter a pet. Contestants are encouraged to team up with friends, neighbors, and coworkers for fun & prizes (dog pack & cat pride challenges!)

In 2019 there were 52 final contestants (22 dogs, 30 cats). Underdog Pet Rescue , Dane County Humane Society & Madison Cat Project together received over $3,657. This year we will have over $2,500 in prizes for contestants & door prizes at weigh-ins with a goal of $5,000 to be donated.

JUST FOR CATS

Our "Cats Night Out" kickoff weigh-in will be Thurs, March 5th from 6 to 7 p.m. We will discuss weight management unique to cats to help them achieve ideal weight and optimal vitality. The Feline Midpoint Event will be Wed April 1st from 6 to 7 p.m. and the Feline Only Finale is Thurs, April 30th from 6 to 7 p.m. For more see Bug's Cat Gym & PRFR Weight Management Programs

Dr Ken's adventure cat Bug will be present at all weigh-ins!

PET HEALTH TECHNOLOGY FOCUS

We will have these exciting home pet health & fitness technologies as prizes. Toletta (smart litter box with facial recognition & scale) Petcube bites 2 (pet webcam & treat dispenser), Sure Petcare ,(microchip pet feeder) and others to be announced by March 1st. Some items available for purchase at a contest rate with all proceeds going to rescues. Purina Rx foods is sponsoring pet food prizes. A study on the use of a Pet Health Technology Ecosystem (PHTE) (feeders, scale, fitness monitor & webcam) was performed in 2019 with Ontario Veterinary College & showed a 4x improvement in weight loss in multiple cat households. More information at www.WestTowneVet.com.

MEDICAL BACKGROUND

Obesity in pets is increasing yearly and is now considered a disease epidemic by all veterinary experts. Dr. Lambrecht is the medical director of West Towne Veterinary Center and Pets Reducing for Rescues. He is a past board member of the Pet Nutrition Alliance (PNA) and presently serves on the American Academy of Veterinary Nutrition (AAVN) & AAFP boards. Dr Lambrecht has presented nationally/internationally on using emerging technology for pet weight management.

