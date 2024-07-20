PetSafe® Celebrates One Knox Mascot "Gotcha Day" By Inviting Local Fans to Bring Their Dogs To "Pups At The Pitch Night"

Join One Knox and Petsafe® for a fun game honoring their favorite mascot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® brand has been unleashing joy for pets and their people since 1998. Furthering their mission of creating "fields of joy" where pets can be happy, healthy and safe, PetSafe is again partnering with One Knoxville Sporting Club (One Knox) to create fields of joy together for players, pets and families alike.

PetSafe and One Knox announce celebrate their mascot Sweeper's Gotcha Day with Pups At The Pitch

Last year, PetSafe helped find the mascot by profiling six dogs from Young Williams Animal Center (YMAC) on social media and had fans vote who they want as the mascot. Ultimately, Sweeper became the official mascot. This year, PetSafe is partnering with OneKnox for a night of Pups at The Pitch, celebrating Sweeper's Gotcha Day.

Over the past year Sweeper has undergone a full schedule of training at home and on the pitch with the team and fans. He's now a well-trained pup who unleashes joy wherever he goes as he attends training sessions for the team, fan meet n greets, stars in the social media series "Sweeper About Town", doesn't pull on walks with his Easy Walk harness, shakes with both paws, knows sit and stay and loves treat rewards.

PetSafe is asking fans and pet lovers to bring their dogs to help celebrate Sweeper's gotcha day. Young Williams Animal Center (YWAC), the southeast's largest animal shelter, will be bringing four rescue dogs to the game and PetSafe will be profiling each dog on PetSafe's official Instagram channel (@PetSafe) to shine a light on pet adoption. All dogs will be available for adoption.

There will be treats and giveaways for fans and pups alike.

The game begins Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at Regal Soccer Stadium, 2317 Stephenson Dr, Knoxville, TN 37916. At half-time, fans can participate in the celebration of Sweeper with singing, treats and prizes.

About PetSafe Brands™

PetSafe® is the largest manufacturer of hard pet goods for dogs and cats. Founded in 1991 as Radio Systems Corporation, PetSafe Brands™ has grown into a global corporation selling in over 52 countries. Our brands include Invisible Fence Brand®, Kurgo®, PetSafe™ SportDOG® and Premier Pet®. We are driven by innovation and technology to improve the lives of people, pets, and our communities. Our portfolio includes trusted and industry-leading electronic containment & training systems, waste management products, fountains, pet doors, automatic feeders and more. The PetSafe Brands™ corporate office is based in Knoxville, TN, with regional offices worldwide, and is owned by Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC.

Janna Chollet

917-826-8511

[email protected]

SOURCE PetSafe