PetSafe® Closes Out 2020 with Three Prestigious Pet Product Awards

Known for its sleek look, the PetSafe® Creekside Ceramic Pet Fountain was selected People's "Best Pet Water Fountain" following a detailed review from a panel of product testers. Reviewers highlighted the fountain's 60-oz water capacity and whisper-quiet design, which allows even timid or shy pets to comfortably drink from the fountain. The PetSafe® Drinkwell® Butterfly Pet Fountain was named People's runner-up for the award category.

The PetSafe® Dancing Dot™ Laser Cat Toy was chosen for the 19th Pet Business Industry Recognition Awards as one of the most exciting and functional products that the industry has to offer. Awarded for its safety, the Dancing Dot™ features a Certified Class 1 laser that's completely safe for your cat to play with and a rest mode between sessions that prevents them from being over-stimulated. Additionally, the "Play-All-Day" mode turns the toy on for 15-minute intervals every 2 hours.

The PetSafe® Smart Feed Automatic Pet Feeder was awarded the 2020 Pet Independent Innovation award for the "Electronic Feeders/Waterers Product of the Year" from more than 2,000 nominations from all over the world. The Smart Feed allows pet parents to easily feed their cats and dogs portioned meals, on time, from anywhere using the My PetSafe® app on their smartphone. Winners for the category were chosen by a panel of 12 judges who focused their review on how a product, company or organization innovatively distinguishes itself.

"We are honored to end the year on such a high note with various recognitions from industry-leading organizations and experts," says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand. "The PetSafe® team has always been dedicated to finding innovative ways to help pet parents keep their pets healthy, safe and happy through our product design."

The PetSafe® Creekside Ceramic Pet Fountain, PetSafe® Dancing Dot™ Laser Cat Toy and the PetSafe® Smart Feed Automatic Pet Feeder are each available for purchase at petsafe.net and major U.S. pet retailers.

