PetSafe® Expands Portfolio of Electronic Cat Toys with Dancing Dot™ Laser Cat Toy

Featuring a "play while you're away" mode, the toy automatically activates three times throughout the day to entertain cats even while owners are busy to provide a constant source of entertainment. Each play session lasts for 15 minutes with a rest mode in between to avoid overstimulation.

"Expanding our selection of electronic cat toys is another way PetSafe® is working to provide solutions to common problems that pet owners experience," says Krista Nixon, toys and behavior category manager for PetSafe® brand. "We know pet parents are busy, and this toy provides an interactive way to keep cats physically and mentally stimulated even when owners are not available."



The PetSafe® Dancing Dot™ Laser Cat Toy is equipped with a class 1-type laser, boasting the highest safety rating available for laser toys. The rest modes further ensure your pet's well-being by allocating the appropriate length of play sessions.

The PetSafe® Dancing Dot™ Laser Cat Toy is the latest addition to the PetSafe® portfolio of electronic cat toys. It joins favorites such as the PetSafe® Peek-a-Bird™ Electronic Cat Toy , PetSafe® Laser Tail Automatic Laser Light , PetSafe® Zoom Rotating Laser Cat Toy and PetSafe® Bolt Laser Cat Toy within the product category.

The PetSafe® Dancing Dot™ Laser Cat Toy is available at www.petsafe.com and U.S. pet retailers.

