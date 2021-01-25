PetSafe® Extending ScoopFree® Line With The Addition of ScoopFree® Smart Self-Cleaning Litter Box

The ScoopFree® Smart Self-Cleaning Litter Box automatically rakes away cat litter to eliminate scooping, cleaning and refilling for weeks. Like previous ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Box models, the ScoopFree® Smart includes a health counter to track usage and note any irregularities that may signal possible health concerns like a urinary tract infection. Now connected to the app, cat parents can follow from anywhere and receive immediate alerts for their pet's litter box activity.

Within the My PetSafe® app, pet parents can specify the number of cats they have, adjust cleaning cycles and activate the rake even when their cat isn't using the litter box. Cat owners can also customize their settings to receive advance reminders to change or order more litter trays.

"Our ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes automatically clean for weeks with no scooping or refilling, so pet parents can spend more time with their cat and less time worrying about the litter box," says Jennifer Marler, PetSafe® Category Manager for Waste Management. "We wanted to also provide cat owners with the convenience of real-time data and the comfort of knowing their pet is happy and healthy. The innovative features of the ScoopFree® Smart offer that peace of mind."

PetSafe® ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes are the only automatic litter boxes that work with crystal litter, providing five times better odor control than traditional or clumping litter by absorbing urine and dehydrating solid waste. With multiple varieties available, the crystal litter is 99% dust free and doesn't stick to paws. The ScoopFree® Smart Self-Cleaning Litter Box is offered in hooded or non-hooded privacy options and the sleek design blends seamlessly with modern home décor.

The PetSafe® ScoopFree® Smart Self-Cleaning Litter Box is available for purchase at petsafe.net and major retailers.

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.net.

