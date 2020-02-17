PetSafe® Extending Travel and Mobility Product Lines With New Look and Colors

"We want to ensure our travel and mobility products not only satisfy functional needs, but also integrate seamlessly with today's design preferences," says Mandie Sweetnam, travel and access category manager for PetSafe® brand. "This will allow us to provide options that blend in perfectly with modern bedroom and car designs while ensuring safety and joint health remain a top priority."

Two New Mobility Options

The PetSafe® CozyUp™ Folding Pet Steps, lightweight, no-slip pet steps that can be simply stored when not in use, is now available in gray. Additionally, PetSafe® is releasing its CozyUp™ Bed Ramp in white, which offers a gentle slope with a tufted carpet to help pets reach the bed.

Four New Travel Options

A new navy color is available for the PetSafe® Happy Ride™ Booster Seat, which features a polyester oxford shell and soft fleece liner that allows your dog to see out of the window during car rides. PetSafe® is also adding a navy option for its Happy Ride™ Dog Safety Seat, offering a sturdy, rigid frame for car rides.

Additionally, PetSafe® is introducing a gray color for two additional travel products: the PetSafe® Happy Ride™ Cargo Liner, which keeps your cargo area clean from dog hair and muddy paws, and the PetSafe® Happy Ride™ Bucket Seat Cover, which protects your car seat from similar pet travel issues.

To learn more about the PetSafe® travel and mobility line expansion, visit www.petsafe.com.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to creating more "best moments" between pets and their owners through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com.

