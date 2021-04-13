PetSafe® Improving Pet Access Around the Home with CozyUp™ Steps & Ramp Combo

The PetSafe® CozyUp™ Steps & Ramp Combo adjusts from 16–20 inches in height and its heavy-duty carpet cover keeps pets from slipping or tripping. Whether it is an older dog with aging joints or smaller dog breeds who should avoid jumping down from the couch or bed, this newest access product is perfect for all pets in the home.

"Sometimes our pets need a helping hand to access their favorite spot right next to us, and all our PetSafe® ramps and stairs are designed to provide pet parents with the comfort in knowing their best friend can safely move around the house," says Mandie Sweetnam, PetSafe® Category Manager for Travel and Access. "The great thing about the CozyUp™ Steps & Ramp Combo is that we can offer that peace of mind through any stage of a pet's life and in most locations without having to purchase multiple items."

The CozyUp™ Steps & Ramp Combo folds down flat to easily store under the furniture or in the back seat of a car and is independently tested to support pets up to 200 pounds.

The PetSafe® CozyUp™ Steps & Ramp Combo is available for purchase online at petsafe.com and amazon.com.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.net.

Media Contact:

Rachel Worley

Senior PR Specialist

615.417.9870

[email protected]

SOURCE PetSafe®