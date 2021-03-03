PetSafe® Introduces Cat Corridor™ Interior Cat Door
Newest PetSafe® Cat Door Combines Pet Privacy With Simple Installation and a Playful Design
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, is expanding its line of pet doors with the addition of the Cat Corridor™ Interior Cat Door. With its cat-shaped design, the Cat Corridor™ adds a playful and decorative touch to the home.
The PetSafe® Cat Corridor™ Interior Cat Door is durable and easy to install, giving cats their own private access to any room in the house. The corridor conveniently hides the food, water or litter box behind closed doors while also keeping curious dogs out of the cat's comfort zone.
"The Cat Corridor™ complements any home's interior style with its fun-loving design, undoubtedly making it one of a kind when it comes to our expansive line of PetSafe® doors," says Nick Frank, PetSafe® Category Manager for Pet Doors. "This new look appeals to a broader group of pet parents, while still prioritizing safety and convenience for your cat."
The Cat Corridor™ is made in the United States of America and includes a cutting template to ensure correct sizing and screws to secure the pet door in place. The high-quality, plastic material comes in a white finish and is paintable, so cat parents can customize it to match any home décor.
Best for cats weighing up to 20 lbs., the PetSafe® Cat Corridor™ Interior Cat Door is available for purchase online at petsafe.com and amazon.com.
About PetSafe®
PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.net.
