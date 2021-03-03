PetSafe® Introduces Cat Corridor™ Interior Cat Door

"The Cat Corridor™ complements any home's interior style with its fun-loving design, undoubtedly making it one of a kind when it comes to our expansive line of PetSafe® doors," says Nick Frank, PetSafe® Category Manager for Pet Doors. "This new look appeals to a broader group of pet parents, while still prioritizing safety and convenience for your cat."

The Cat Corridor™ is made in the United States of America and includes a cutting template to ensure correct sizing and screws to secure the pet door in place. The high-quality, plastic material comes in a white finish and is paintable, so cat parents can customize it to match any home décor.

Best for cats weighing up to 20 lbs., the PetSafe® Cat Corridor™ Interior Cat Door is available for purchase online at petsafe.com and amazon.com.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.net.

