PetSafe® Introduces New Drinkwell® Pet Fountains to Encourage Hydration and Healthy Habits

The PetSafe ® Drinkwell ® ½ Gallon Pet Fountain and PetSafe ® Drinkwell ® 1 Gallon Pet Fountain tap into pets' instinctual attraction to free-flowing water. The easy-to-clean design features an adjustable water flow from a nearly silent circulation to a tranquil stream. For added freshness, the foam filter catches hair and dirt, the activated carbon filter removes bad tastes and the constant circulation prevents bacteria growth.

"Many pet parents don't know that their furry family members need one ounce of water per pound of body weight each day, and with most pet owners leading busy lives, there may not always be time to keep the water bowl clean and full," says Sarah Beene, PetSafe® water and feed solutions category manager. "Our new Drinkwell® Pet Fountains not only help pet owners feel less guilty about dirty and empty water bowls, but offer fresh, running water, enticing pets to drink more, and helping to prevent urinary and kidney diseases."

The PetSafe® Drinkwell® ½ Gallon Pet Fountain and PetSafe® Drinkwell® 1 Gallon Pet Fountain join the PetSafe® Drinkwell® 2 Gallon Pet Fountain, which was the first of this product family introduced last year. With three sizes to choose from, pet parents can now find the right option based on pet size and number of household pets.

PetSafe® is releasing its new Drinkwell® Pet Fountains in conjunction with their annual Healthy Pet campaign to not only remind pet parents to keep their furry friends hydrated, but to stress the importance of healthy habits.

The PetSafe® Drinkwell® Pet Fountains are available at www.petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to creating more "best moments" between pets and their owners through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com .

Media Contact:

Sav McBride

(615) 385-1100 ex. 2409

media@petsafe.net

SOURCE PetSafe

Related Links

http://www.petsafe.com

