PetSafe® Introduces the NanoBark™ Collar, the World's Smallest Bark Collar

News provided by

Radio Systems Corporation

16 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® introduces the next generation of bark collars with the world's smallest bark collar: the NanoBark™ Bark Collar for Small Dogs. With the approximate size and weight of your favorite smartwatch, the NanoBark Collar provides a comfortable, streamlined fit while reminding dogs they don't have to bark at everything that gets their attention. It's built to withstand splashes or a rugged road trip, so it's perfect for life at home or on the go. 

Continue Reading
PetSafe NanoBark Collar
PetSafe NanoBark Collar

Since 1998, PetSafe has provided innovative products to help people care for their pets worldwide. Through years of research and development, PetSafe revolutionized the design of bark collars with the NanoBark Collar. This ultra-compact bark collar provides all the reliability pet parents have come to expect from PetSafe in a revolutionary, sleek design.

While the NanoBark Collar is small, it is loaded with features including patented Perfect Bark® technology that detects and responds exclusively to your dog's bark, while ignoring barking from other dogs. By learning a dog's vocal patterns, the NanoBark Collar adjusts automatically through 10 stimulation levels, to adapt to each dog's unique personality and barking behavior. These unique features ensure the best possible training experience for pets and their parents. 

NanoBark features:

  • The world's smallest bark collar for dogs
  • Fits toy and small-to-medium-size dogs whose necks measure 6-13 inches around
  • Rechargeable with up to 40 hours of battery life
  • Waterproof for indoor and outdoor use
  • Patented technology that learns and adapts to each dog's unique bark
  • Lightweight and low-profile design and comfortable
  • Quick and easy setup with included USB charging cable and Quick Start Guide

The NanoBark Collar builds on the PetSafe brand catalog of innovative product solutions that dog and cat parents have relied on for over 25 years.

About PetSafe

Since its founding in Knoxville, PetSafe has grown to become a global leader in innovative product solutions for dogs and cats, including pet fences, self-cleaning litter boxes, versatile training tools, interactive toys and so much more. Today, a new PetSafe product is purchased every second. Driven by the belief that nothing is more powerful than the unbreakable bond that pets share with their families, PetSafe is relentlessly committed to providing life-changing products and experiences designed to bring pets and people together for a lifetime of joy. 

Radio Systems Corporation
Janna Chollet
917-826-8511
[email protected]

SOURCE Radio Systems Corporation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.