PetSafe® Introduces the Smartest, Most Innovative ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Box Yet

ScoopFree® SmartSpin™ is the newest addition to PetSafe's line of self-cleaning litter boxes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As PetSafe® continues to lead the way in pet-tech, we are proud to introduce the smartest, most innovative ScoopFree litter box yet: the PetSafe® SmartSpin™ Self-Cleaning Litter Box.

Smart cats choose ScoopFree SmartSpin

For over 25 years, PetSafe has been a global leader in innovative pet tech and pet care products. PetSafe's ScoopFree® Crystal and Clumping litter boxes have helped over 1.5 million cat parents save time, care for their cats, and avoid the chore of scooping the litter box. Now, cat parents can experience a new level of innovation, design, and the smartest ScoopFree technology yet with the new ScoopFree® SmartSpin™ Self Cleaning Litter Box.

SmartSpin™ has advanced features to improve cat parents' and pets' lives. The SmartSpin™ app keeps cat parents connected with insights into key metrics of cat health, including weight and frequency of litter box use. While SmartSpin™ is appealing to the eye, it's also functional, providing up to two weeks of hands-free cleaning and four times the odor control of traditional litter pans. Cats are instinctively drawn to SmartSpin™ because the entrance is placed at the right height and it has a roomy, welcoming interior.

SmartSpin Features:

No scooping for up to 2 weeks at a time

4x the odor control of traditional litter boxes

App offers insights into key metrics of cat health, including cat weight and frequency of litter box use

Customizable app alert gives cat parents greater control over health monitoring

The entrance is at the height cats prefer

Rotating drum sifts waste into disposal bin after use

Easier to clean than most self-cleaning litter boxes

Smaller footprint than most self-cleaning litter boxes

This new innovation builds on the recent additions to the PetSafe® brand catalog of innovative product solutions that dog and cat parents have relied on for over 25 years. ScoopFree® SmartSpin™ is available starting now at pet retailers nationwide, on Amazon.com, Chewy.com and PetSafe.com for $399.00 and is now offered at a special discount of $349.95 for a limited time to celebrate the launch!

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is the flagship retail brand of PetSafe Brands™, the world's leading cat and dog products supplier for over 33 years. As a family of consumer brands that also includes Invisible Fence Brand®, SportDOG®, Kurgo® and Premier Pet®, PetSafe Brands™ is dedicated to driving tech-enabled products that unleash joy for pet families everywhere by keeping pets healthy, safe, and happy for a lifetime.

Contact:

Janna Chollet

917-826-8511

[email protected]

SOURCE Radio Systems Corporation