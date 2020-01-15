PetSafe® Releases Extreme Weather Aluminum Pet Door™ for Maximum Durability Just in Time for Winter

"At PetSafe®, incorporating customer insights into our designs is an integral part of the product development process," says Tracey Quillin, PetSafe® doors category manager. "The PetSafe® Extreme Weather Aluminum Pet Door™ is no different. We're building on the value of our original Extreme Weather product to answer customer needs for an option with additional durability around the frame, particularly for those living in more severe weather environments."

The PetSafe® Extreme Weather Aluminum Pet Door™ features a three-flap design to further insulate against inclement weather and extreme temperatures while being three times more energy efficient than a standard single-flap door. The slide-in closing panel provides additional weatherproofing while also controlling pets' access in and out of the home.

In addition to medium and large sizes, the PetSafe® Extreme Weather Aluminum Pet Door™ also comes in extra-large for breeds such as Great Danes, Bullmastiffs, and Bernese Mountain Dogs, which is a new offering for the PetSafe® Extreme Weather portfolio. The product is designed for easy, do-it-yourself installation and fits doors 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick.

The PetSafe® Extreme Weather Aluminum Pet Door™ is available for purchase at http://www.petsafe.net and major U.S. pet retailers.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to creating more "best moments" between pets and their owners through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit http://www.petsafe.net .

