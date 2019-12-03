PetSafe® Releases New Products for Every Pet's Holiday Wish List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® brand, an industry leader in innovative pet products solutions , recently released eight new products that make perfect gifts for pets and their owners this holiday season. These products not only provide owners with options to fit their specific pet needs, but enhance time spent with furry friends.

"Our mission is to improve the bond between pets and their owners, and the holidays are a special time to do this," says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand. "Whether you're looking to simplify pet care or make playtime more fun, we're dedicated to offering products that allow you to focus on making memories this holiday season."

These new PetSafe® products include:

These gift options are available for purchase at www.petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to creating more "best moments" between pets and their owners through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com.

Media Contact:

Sav McBride

(615) 385-1100 ex. 2409

media@petsafe.net

SOURCE PetSafe®

Related Links

https://www.petsafe.net

