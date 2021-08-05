PetSafe® Simplifies Pet Proofing With ScatMat® Indoor Pet Training Mat

The training mats have seven correction modes, which include tone only, three levels of static only, and three levels of tone with static. Pet parents can find the right setting for their dog or cat's temperament, and an activation counter will let owners know how many times their pet has stepped on the mat to ensure they successfully understand and honor the process.

"The PetSafe® ScatMat® training mats are perfect for letting your dog or cat explore their boundaries in a safe and simple way," says Ryan Hubbard, PetSafe® Category Manager for Containment and Avoidance. "We understand that all pets learn at different rates, and we're committed to providing our customers with a variety of innovative options to help them live happily together."

The ScatMat® Indoor Pet Training Mat comes in five sizes that are great for counters, sofas, doorways, near trash cans or to protect holiday decorations. The mats are clear and battery-operated, and the flexible vinyl material makes it easy to roll up and store away and when not being used.

The PetSafe® ScatMat® Indoor Pet Training Mat is available for purchase at petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.net.

