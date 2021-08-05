PetSafe® Simplifies Pet Proofing With ScatMat® Indoor Pet Training Mat
Updated Training Tools Protect Furniture From Paws and Pet Hair, Available in a Variety of Shapes and Sizes to Cover Different Areas in the Home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, is making indoor pet training easier than ever with its new and improved line of ScatMat® Indoor Pet Training Mats. ScatMat® training mats teach dogs and cats of all sizes not to play on the furniture, jump on countertops and which areas of the house are off limits. All with a quick and harmless correction, the mats also help keep pets out of unsafe spaces like a trash can where they could eat something to make themselves sick.
The training mats have seven correction modes, which include tone only, three levels of static only, and three levels of tone with static. Pet parents can find the right setting for their dog or cat's temperament, and an activation counter will let owners know how many times their pet has stepped on the mat to ensure they successfully understand and honor the process.
"The PetSafe® ScatMat® training mats are perfect for letting your dog or cat explore their boundaries in a safe and simple way," says Ryan Hubbard, PetSafe® Category Manager for Containment and Avoidance. "We understand that all pets learn at different rates, and we're committed to providing our customers with a variety of innovative options to help them live happily together."
The ScatMat® Indoor Pet Training Mat comes in five sizes that are great for counters, sofas, doorways, near trash cans or to protect holiday decorations. The mats are clear and battery-operated, and the flexible vinyl material makes it easy to roll up and store away and when not being used.
The PetSafe® ScatMat® Indoor Pet Training Mat is available for purchase at petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.
About PetSafe®
PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.net.
