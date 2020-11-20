PetSafe® Smart Feed Automatic Pet Feeder Honored With Pet Independent Innovation Award

With more than 2,000 nominations coming in from all over the world for the 2020 Pet Independent Innovation Awards , the PetSafe® Smart Feed Automatic Pet Feeder was assessed on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, impact, value and more. The winners were chosen by a panel of 12 judges who focused their review on how a product, company or organization innovatively distinguishes itself.

"Our automatic feeders are designed to give pets and their parents peace of mind at mealtime, and the Smart Feed does just that with an innovative design that marries the convenience of automation with the flexibility to tailor meals," says Sarah Beene, PetSafe® Category Manager for Water and Feed. "We're thrilled for this recognition from the Pet Independent Innovation Awards because it showcases how an innovative product, thoughtfully designed around pets and their parents, can become a valued part of pet care."

The PetSafe® Smart Feed Automatic Pet Feeder allows pet parents to easily feed their cats and dogs portioned meals, on time, from anywhere. Pet owners can schedule up to 12 meals and snacks per day using the My PetSafe® app on their smartphone and receive alerts to confirm feedings. The Smart Feed holds 24 cups of dry or semi-moist food and the unique design of the food conveyor accurately dispenses most shapes and sizes – preventing jams.

There is also a Feed Now option that lets pet parents serve a meal instantly from the app or with the push of the button on the feeder. The low food sensor will send a notification to the owner's phone when the feeder is running low on kibble or empty, ensuring that their pets never miss a meal. Busy pet parents can use the feeder's integration with Amazon Dash Replenishment Service to automatically order more food, and Smart Feed works with Amazon Alexa to dispense a snack with a voice command.

The PetSafe® Smart Feed Automatic Pet Feeder is available for purchase at www.petsafe.com and major pet retailers in the U.S. and Europe.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com.

