PetSafe® Unleashes Early Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals - Big Savings on Must-Have Pet Essentials!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe ®, a trusted leader in pet care products and solutions, is excited to announce its early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, starting November 17th. Pet parents can now score exclusive discounts on a wide range of popular products to keep their furry companions healthy, happy, and safe this holiday season.

The world's safest GPS fence + tracking system available now, from PetSafe PetSafe ScoopFree Clumping Self-Cleaning Litter Box First ever pumpless fountain from PetSafe

Among the standout deals, pet owners can save $100 on the PetSafe® Guardian® GPS + Tracking system , reducing its original price of $399.95 to just $299.95. Additionally, pet fountains, such as the Outlast model , will be available at 15% off, providing a refreshing solution for pets at an affordable price. Select ScoopFree® Litter Boxes , known for their self-cleaning technology, will feature discounts of up to $80, making them an even more appealing choice for cat owners.

Furthermore, PetSafe® is offering a range of items at 15% off, including cat doors, Busy Buddy® toys , select cat toys , and booster seats , allowing pet owners to upgrade or replace essential pet care items while enjoying fantastic savings. These deals can be found on the PetSafe® website, with additional discounts available in Costco stores for added convenience.

This early holiday shopping event presents the perfect opportunity for pet parents to stock up on high-quality products that support their pets' well-being, comfort, and entertainment. From innovative GPS tracking solutions to interactive toys, PetSafe® offers something for every pet this season.

For more information on PetSafe's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, visit PetSafe.com or follow PetSafe® on social media for the latest updates.

PetSafe® is the flagship retail brand of PetSafe Brands™, the world's leading cat and dog products supplier. As a family of consumer brands that also includes Invisible Fence Brand®, SportDOG®, Kurgo® and Premier Pet®, PetSafe Brands™ is dedicated to unleashing joy for pet families everywhere by keeping pets healthy, safe and happy for a lifetime.

