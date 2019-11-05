PetScreening and S2 Residential Announce Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has partnered with S2 Residential to implement its platform at more than 16,000 apartment homes spanning 43 communities.

S2 Capital, LLC/S2 Residential is a Texas-based firm that specializes in buying B- and C-quality assets that are physically or operationally distressed in well located markets that the company believes, through extensive renovations and hands-on management, can support higher post-renovation rents and stabilize at 93%+ economic occupancy. S2 has purchased and renovated more than 25,000 multifamily units across Arizona, Texas and Florida—creating a portfolio worth $3 billion and has successfully invested more than $250 million in upgrades and renovations. The fully integrated company handles every aspect of asset identification, financing, design and construction, operations, onsite management and disposition.

By partnering with PetScreening, S2 Residential is streamlining its pet processes and taking the onus off its onsite teams with regard to service and assistance animal verification. S2 piloted the PetScreening platform and the rollout went live Oct. 11.

"We've shared with our onsite teams that more than 60% of residents are pet owners, and of those, 91% have a household family pet and only 9% have a legitimate service or assistance animal," said Michele Flores, chief operating officer of S2 Residential. "Our goal is to ensure we are accommodating valid requests for assistance animals while also holding our pet owners responsible for the actions of their family pets. PetScreening's database is backed by a legal team that will review all assistance animal accommodation requests and will screen our future or current family pets individually, much like we do with our applicants today."

Under the PetScreening platform, a pet-owning applicant pays a nominal fee at the time they apply for a rental home and enters information about their specific pet(s) into the only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. The platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This serves as a streamlined way to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who wants to live in a rental property. Non-pet owning residents also fill out a free profile to attest they are aware of the community rules whether they acquire or sit for a pet/animal during their stay.

Each pet profile also reflects animal-related incidents reported by property managers while a pet is living in their community. Examples include animal bites, property damage or any owner issues, such as repeat noise complaints, off-leash offenders or unauthorized pets. These registered incidents will follow the animal and its owner in perpetuity so that the next property manager can review the incident log and use it at their discretion. Learn more about the platform at PetScreening.com .

"We're delighted to partner with S2 Residential, which is always on the cutting edge with their onsite practices and procedures," said John Bradford, chief executive officer and founder of PetScreening. "We're confident their community teams are thrilled to allow the platform to handle their pet-related processes, particularly those of the time-consuming and labor-intensive variety. Creating a pet-friendly and accountable experience makes life better for all residents and staff. We look forward to teaming up with S2 and helping their communities mitigate liability, increase resident accountability and recover any pet-related revenue lost to illegitimate animal documentation."

PetScreening™ helps property managers and housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating more opportunities for pet-related revenue. The proprietary screening platform adds an additional layer of liability protection by having a standardized process when dealing with household pets and assistance animals. It also helps with assistance animal accommodation request validation through a comprehensive legal and FHAct/HUD guideline review process. The end result for each pet application is a Pet Profile with FIDO Score ™ based on pet specific information such as breed, pictures, weight, vaccination records, and behaviors.

S2 has purchased and renovated more than 25,000 multifamily units across Arizona, Texas and Florida – creating a portfolio worth $3 billion. The fully integrated company selects assets that are physically or operationally distressed that can reach a stabilized cash flow quickly with modest leverage and has managed nearly 100,000 units over the past 20 years.

