PetScreening Announces Joining Yardi's Standard Interface Partnership Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has joined Yardi Systems, Inc.'s ("Yardi") Standard Interface Partnership Program.

The resulting integration with Yardi® Voyager® will enable onsite teams to utilize PetScreening's platform in a more streamlined fashion and reduce many time-consuming burdens for onsite associates. Leasing management teams often dedicate numerous hours on top of their demanding schedules toward collecting pet and assistance animal documentation, and the integration will automate many of those tasks.

"Property management companies want their software solutions to be vertically integrated within the same software platform for standardization, simplicity and consistency," said David Stunja, chief operating officer of PetScreening. "As Yardi is a major software player in the industry, this integration will allow us to offer a streamlined pet screening and assistance animal validation service for all applicants."

The integration will mitigate the chances of human error as a result of manual processes while serving the dual benefit of giving time back to onsite associates. This allows them to focus on leasing, resident satisfaction and other property-related responsibilities. The integration will also minimize the chances of oversight of items such as missing photos and expired vaccinations.

"The PetScreening platform in itself is designed for convenience, and the integration will only enhance the ability for property management companies to standardize and simplify their pet management processes," said John Bradford, founder of PetScreening. "Integration with Yardi® Voyager® will add another layer of efficiency for property managers dedicated to mitigating pet risk and securing pet revenue."

Under the PetScreening platform, a pet-owning applicant pays a nominal fee at the time they apply for a rental home and enters information about their specific pet(s) into the only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. The platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This serves as a simple way to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who wants to live in a rental property.

Each pet profile also reflects animal-related incidents that property managers record and report while a pet is living in their community. Examples include pet/animal bites, property damage or any owner issues, such as repeat noise complaints, off-leash offenders or failure to pick up pet waste. These recorded incidents will follow the pet/animal and its owner in perpetuity so that the next property manager can review the incident log and use it at their discretion. Learn more about the platform at PetScreening.com .

About PetScreening.com

PetScreening.com™ helps property managers and housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating more opportunities for pet-related revenue. The proprietary screening platform adds an additional layer of liability protection by having a standardized process when dealing with household pets and assistance animals. It also helps with assistance animal accommodation request validation through our comprehensive legal and FHAct/HUD guideline review process. The end result for each pet application is a Pet Profile with FIDO Score ™ based on pet specific information such as breed, pictures, weight, vaccination records, and behaviors.

