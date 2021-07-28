PetScreening Announces Partnership With Bridge Property Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has partnered with Bridge Property Management to implement its platform across Bridge's entire multifamily portfolio.

Bridge Property Management , headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and property management firm with offices located in New York, San Francisco and Orlando. With over 25 years of experience, Bridge Property Management has overseen more than $5 billion of assets and continuously provides top-tier resident management services to 129 apartment communities throughout the country. Currently, the PetScreening platform has been implemented at 44,309 Bridge apartment homes spanning 122 communities and will soon be in place at the rest of Bridge's portfolio.

"With pet ownership on the rise, it is important that we cater to pet owners and non-pet owners alike by utilizing an efficient and reliable screening process that permits us to responsibly welcome pets at all of our properties," said Peter Cowan, senior associate of strategic and ancillary revenue management for Bridge Property Management. "The number of units we manage makes tracking pets a time-consuming task that often overloads our onsite operations. PetScreening takes on that burden, and allows onsite teams to focus on the more immediate issues requiring their attention."

Via the PetScreening platform, a rental applicant enters information about their pets into the only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. The platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who wants to live at a rental property. Non-pet owning residents also fill out a free profile to demonstrate they are aware of the community rules, whether they acquire, foster or sit for a pet/animal during their stay.

"We are extremely proud to add Bridge Property Management to our platform," said John Bradford, founder of PetScreening. "As more properties start using PetScreening, more pets are able to find homes. Our screening process enables properties to go from being just pet-friendly to being truly pet-inclusive in a responsible manner that creates opportunity for increased revenue."

About PetScreening

PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com.

About Bridge Property Management

Bridge Property has overseen the management of more than $5 billion in investment property for both large and small real estate investors. Bridge Property Management has the highest property performance goals in the industry and a proven track record of success. They are comprised of a team of highly trained professionals with the resources, technology, and systems in place to reach those goals. For more information, visit www.bridgepm.com .

Media contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening.com

Related Links

www.petscreening.com

