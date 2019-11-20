PetScreening Announces Partnership with PooPrints

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has partnered with PooPrints, the nation's first and largest DNA waste management program.

PooPrints, a creation of BioPet Laboratories, engineers a genetic database of dogs with DNA collected from cheek swabs, then collects DNA from any unattended pet waste and compares it to the database to identify which residents did not pick up after their pet. Incorporating PooPrints' data field to the PetScreening platform allows management firms to manage their comprehensive pet information within one system.

"We're delighted to partner with PooPrints, which serves as a perfect complement to the PetScreening platform," said John Bradford, founder and chief executive officer of PetScreening. "Incorporating PooPrints' DNA database to the platform streamlines the screening processes and ongoing onsite pet management for managers and owners. Whether a new pet enters the property or a waste incident occurs, onsite teams can rely on one system to access pet information."

In addition to being unsightly at a rental community, unattended pet waste has additional potential consequences. According to PooPrints, pet waste contains millions of bacteria that can be harmful to humans and other pets. Runoff from disregarded pet waste can make its way into water systems, contaminating drinking water and other water sources. The EPA considers pet waste one of the top five environmental pollutants. The PooPrints platform adheres to FBI protocol, which guarantees accurate results and rapid processing.

"We acknowledge that a vast majority of pet owners are responsible, and our PooPrints program establishes a proactive accountability method that allows us to focus on education," said J. Retinger, chief executive officer of BioPet Laboratories. "We understand the enormous value pets bring to an individual and a rental community, and we aim to promote responsible ownership, protect the environment and enable a wider range of pet access. Partnering with PetScreening will greatly assist in that mission."

A common misconception is that PetScreening itself is a DNA waste management platform. Rather, it is a free tool to help property managers and housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals while generating more opportunities for pet-related revenue. The partnership with PooPrints will also add waste management documentation for co-customers on applicable dog profiles, so onsite teams can access the information under one platform.

Under the PetScreening platform, pet-owning applicants enter information about their specific pet(s) into the only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. The platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age, allowing property managers to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet-owning applicant.

Each pet/animal profile also reflects animal-related incidents that property managers record and report while a pet is living at his or her community. Examples include pet/animal bites, property damage or any owner-related issues, such as repeat noise complaints, off-leash offenders or failure to pick up pet waste. These recorded incidents will follow the pet/animal and its owner in perpetuity so that the next property manager can review the incident log and use it at their discretion. Learn more about the platform at PetScreening.com .

About PetScreening

PetScreening™ helps property managers and housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating more opportunities for pet-related revenue. The proprietary screening platform adds an additional layer of liability protection by having a standardized process when dealing with household pets and assistance animals. It also helps with assistance animal accommodation request validation through our comprehensive legal and FHAct/HUD guideline review process. The end result is a Pet Profile with FIDO Score ™ based on pet specific information such as breed, pictures, weight, vaccination records, and behaviors.

About PooPrints

PooPrints is the first and largest commercial DNA waste management program. The platform, developed by BioPet Laboratories, creates a genetic database of dogs with DNA collected from cheek swabs, then collects DNA from any unscooped pet waste and compares it to the database to identify which individuals haven't picked up after their pet. The platform is designed to promote responsible ownership, protect the environment and help rental properties expand pet access. PooPrints understand the wonderful value that pets bring to one's life and a community, and the program allows more dogs to live more places. The program was established in 2009 and commercially expanded in 2011.

