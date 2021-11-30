PetScreening Announces Partnership with RE Carroll Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening, a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has partnered with RE Carroll Management to implement its platform across RE Carroll's entire multifamily portfolio.

RE Carroll Management, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., is a subsidiary of The Carroll Companies. The company manages apartment communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. The PetScreening platform has been implemented across RE Carroll's entire apartment portfolio, which consists of 12,890 apartment homes across 41 communities.

"Providing a welcoming, safe and comfortable environment for both pet owners and non-pet owners is a top priority of ours, and the need for an efficient and reliable screening process cannot be overstated," said Michele Liakos, senior vice president at RE Carroll Management. "Through the PetScreening platform, our communities are able to efficiently assess any risk that an individual pet or pet owner poses. This allows us to be truly pet-friendly by easing blanket pet restrictions while still protecting our communities."

Via the PetScreening platform, a rental applicant enters information about their pets into the only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. The platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who wants to live at a rental property. Non-pet owning residents also fill out a free profile to declare they do not own a pet or animal, and that they understand and agree with the community rules, whether they acquire, foster or sit for a pet/animal during their stay.

"We could not be more excited to add RE Carroll Management to our platform," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "They have earned a well-deserved reputation as a superb and forward-thinking operator that is always aiming to use a cutting-edge approach to increase efficiencies. As more companies like RE Carroll continue to become more innovative with their pet processes, the multifamily industry will be able to become truly pet-inclusive in a responsible manner that creates opportunities for increased revenue and promotes resident satisfaction."

About PetScreening

PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com.

