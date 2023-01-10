PetScreening Announces Trio of Recent Honors

Company's growth, innovation and work environment receive recognition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced it has received three major honors.

The company has been included in Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500 ranking, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech sectors. PetScreening is No. 108 on the list, which ranks companies based on their percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

PetScreening also has been designated a Great Tech Place to Work by the NC TECH Awards, which recognize innovation, growth and leadership in North Carolina's tech sector. In addition, the company has been named to the Charlotte Business Journal's 2022 Fast 50 list, which recognizes metro Charlotte's fastest-growing private companies. PetScreening came in at No. 6 on the list, which is based on average annual revenue growth over three years.

"To receive these awards and recognitions is a profound honor, and it adds to the huge pride I have in the team we have assembled and the truly outstanding job they do," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "PetScreening has met a clear need in the rental housing industry with a dedication to innovation and top-notch customer service. 2022 was another year of major growth for our company, and we're excited about what's in store in 2023."

The trio of recent awards capped an active 2022 for PetScreening. During the summer, the company was included in the 2022 Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The company also announced rollouts with RAM Partners , Castle Residential and Fortis Property Management . It launched its FidoAlert and TabbyAlert services to help reunite lost pets with their owners and released its innovative FIDO pricing tool , and the company saw its associate headcount grow by 136%.

PetScreening is the nation's leading centralized database that analyzes pet-related risk in rental housing. Through PetScreening, a rental applicant enters information about their pets during the application process and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed and weight, and analyzes the behavior history of the pet and pet owner. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who want to live at a rental property. PetScreening also uses a team of experts to handle assistance animal accommodation requests for property teams.

Non-pet owning residents also fill out a free profile to declare they do not own a pet or animal, and that they formally acknowledge the community rules, whether they acquire, foster or sit for a pet/animal during their stay.

About PetScreening

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Appfolio and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50.For more information, visit www.petscreening.com.

Media contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening.com