PetScreening Makes Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50 List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has been named to the Charlotte Business Journal's 2021 Fast 50 list, which recognizes metro Charlotte's fastest-growing private companies. PetScreening came in at No. 8 on the list, which is based on average annual revenue growth over three years.

"Being recognized in the top 10 is a tremendous honor for us, and we could not be more excited about this recognition," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "PetScreening is clearly addressing the need among rental housing owners and operators for efficient ways to evaluate the risk posed by individual pets and to process assistance animal accommodation requests - and we're experiencing fantastic growth as a result. We look forward to expanding our reach even more in 2022."

Among its 2021 highlights, PetScreening closed $3 million in Series A funding . The company is using the funding to grow its employee headcount; enhance its current services; further the development of its educational, training and marketing content; and add new functionality to its platform.

Via the PetScreening platform, a rental applicant enters information about their pets into the only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. The platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight, and age. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who wants to live at a rental property. Non-pet owning residents also fill out a free profile to declare they do not own a pet or animal, and that they understand and agree with the community rules, whether they acquire, foster or sit for a pet/animal during their stay.

About PetScreening

PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com.

Media contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening.com