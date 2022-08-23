PetScreening Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ranking demonstrates the company's powerful impact on the rental-housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening, a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has been named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

PetScreening came in at No. 428 on the list, which ranks companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. PetScreening experienced a 1,435% growth in revenue during that time frame.

"To be included in the Inc. 5000 is a profound honor, and I could not be more proud of the outstanding team we have assembled here," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "PetScreening is meeting the clear need among rental housing owners and operators for a solution that efficiently evaluates the risk posed by individual pets and swiftly processes assistance animal accommodation requests. We're on an impressive growth trajectory as a result, and this recognition is powerful validation of our growth."

The PetScreening platform is the nation's only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. Through PetScreening, a rental applicant enters information about their pets and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who want to live at a rental property.

Non-pet owning residents also fill out a free profile to declare they do not own a pet or animal, and that they understand and agree with the community rules, whether they acquire, foster or sit for a pet/animal during their stay. PetScreening also handles assistance animal accommodation requests for property teams.

"Not only are we meeting a need in the increasingly pet-friendly rental-housing industry, but we're doing so in a truly entrepreneurial spirit and with a bedrock commitment to outstanding customer service," said David Stunja, chief operating officer at PetScreening. "The rental-housing owners and operators who use our solutions know they have a true partner in PetScreening, and we're committed to continuing to innovate. With these attributes and our best-in-class team, we believe additional impressive growth is in our future."

PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening streamlines the assistance animal reasonable accommodation request review process while following HUD & FHAct guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com.

