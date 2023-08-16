PetScreening Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ranking demonstrates company's explosive growth in the rental housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the second consecutive year the company has appeared on the list.

PetScreening came in at No. 485 on the list, which ranks companies based on their revenue growth rate from 2019 to 2022. PetScreening experienced a 1,205% growth in revenue during that time frame.

"We are truly honored and excited to make the Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year while also remaining in the top 10% of all companies ranked," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "Our team has worked incredibly hard and extraordinarily well since our founding to create a solution that meets the needs of rental housing owners and operators. They never stop working to improve our product and to serve our clients, and we continue to grow as a result."

Through the PetScreening platform, rental applicants enter information about their pets, and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions regarding breed, weight and age. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess the risk posed by a specific pet and pet owner who want to live at a rental property. Evaluating pets on an individual basis greatly assists properties that are considering forgoing standard restrictions in favor of more forward-thinking policies favored by today's residents. PetScreening also uses a team of experts to efficiently and thoroughly review reasonable accommodation requests for assistance animals for property teams.

"The fact that we've been included in the Inc. 5000 for two consecutive years demonstrates how powerfully our solution is resonating in the rental housing space," said David Stunja, chief operating officer at PetScreening. "As we look ahead, our commitments to innovation and to working hand-in-hand with housing owners and operators to manage their pet and assistance animal populations should position us well for significant growth in the future."

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, MRI, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio, Buildium and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com .

