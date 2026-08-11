PetScreening Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

Company ranks No. 1,378 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, reflecting sustained growth and continued innovation in rental housing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening, the leading pet policy management platform for the rental housing industry, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the fifth consecutive year PetScreening has earned a place on the list.

PetScreening ranked No. 1,378 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, recognizing the company's sustained growth and continued momentum as rental housing operators increasingly adopt technology to simplify pet policy management, improve operational efficiency and create more pet-inclusive communities.

"We're honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "This recognition reflects the impact we're making alongside our customers as they build more efficient, transparent and pet-inclusive communities. We're incredibly grateful for the trust they've placed in us, and we'll continue to invest in innovations that help the rental housing industry simplify operations and create a better experience for property teams, residents and their pets."

Over the past year, PetScreening has continued to expand its platform with new workflow automation, enhanced resident communications, deeper property management system integrations and tools that help operators improve visibility into pet-related operations across their portfolios. The company has also broadened its reach beyond traditional long-term rental housing, expanding its solutions for vacation rentals, homeowners associations (HOAs), student housing and other residential housing segments.

"Five consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 underscores the consistency and resilience of our business," said Ellen Sondee, chief financial officer at PetScreening. "Our growth has been driven by disciplined execution and a long-term commitment to deliver measurable value. As we continue to scale, we're focused on making strategic investments that strengthen our platform, support our customers and position the company for continued success."

Today, PetScreening supports property owners, operators and managers across multifamily housing, single-family rentals, vacation rentals, HOAs and student housing, helping organizations create consistent, transparent pet policies while improving compliance, operational efficiency and the resident experience.

For the full 2026 Inc. 5000 list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit inc.com/inc5000.

About PetScreening

PetScreening is the leading pet policy management and compliance platform, helping property managers, operators and asset owners manage their pet and assistance animal policies with greater consistency, transparency and accountability. Serving multifamily housing, single-family rentals, homeowners associations, student housing, vacation rentals and other residential housing segments, PetScreening standardizes pet-related workflows, helps reduce operational risk, and creates better experiences for residents, guests and property teams. Through its technology, education, and community initiatives, the company advances responsible pet ownership and helps create more pet-inclusive communities. Learn more at petscreening.com.

Media Contact

Kristine Champion

SVP of Marketing, PetScreening

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening