PetScreening and Yardi Announce Partnership to Transform Pet Policy Management for Rental Housing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening, the rental housing industry's leading pet policy management and assistance animal compliance platform, today announced a new partnership with Yardi®, a global property management software leader. PetScreening is the first and only pet policy management provider that is integrated into Yardi's next-generation RentCafe® platform.

Through this partnership, PetScreening will help provide a more resilient, data-rich experience for property managers and onsite teams.

Addressing Growing Complexity in Rental Housing Operations

As rental housing operators face increasing regulatory demands and rising expectations regarding assistance animal compliance and resident experience, integrated software solutions have become essential for maintaining efficiency and consistency across property portfolios.

The integration embeds pet and assistance animal management directly into core property operations, helping improve data accuracy, simplify compliance management, reduce operational friction and create a more seamless experience for both property teams and residents.

A New Standard for Pet Policy Management

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering more connected, operationally efficient solutions for the rental housing industry. PetScreening was selected for its deep-rooted expertise in assistance animal compliance, its experience in processing millions of assistance animal reviews and its longstanding commitment to aligning determinations with HUD, ADA and Fair Housing guidelines.

PetScreening today supports approximately one in seven renters nationwide and has successfully processed more than 20 million PetScreening profiles. Its compliance model combines certified U.S.-based fair housing reviewers, dedicated in-house legal oversight and rigorous verification processes informed by tens of millions of proprietary data points, helping property management teams navigate one of the industry's most complex and high-risk operational areas with greater consistency and confidence.

"This partnership reflects the growing demand for more connected operations across the rental housing industry," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "As regulatory demands grow, property managers need trusted, integrated solutions —not fragmented tools— to operate with greater confidence. Together, PetScreening and Yardi are helping meet that need."

"It's important for Yardi to provide a service animal and pet registration experience that is simple and efficient for both property teams and residents," said Patrick Hennessey, vice president at Yardi. "PetScreening has proven to be the right partner for delivering that experience with more than 2.7 million units operating on Yardi Voyager already using their solution today."

Yardi and PetScreening clients can schedule a demonstration to learn more.

About PetScreening

PetScreening is the rental housing industry's leading platform for managing pets and assistance animals. Offered at no cost to housing providers, the platform standardizes pet risk assessment with digital Pet Profiles and FIDO Scores®, streamlines assistance animal reviews in compliance with HUD and Fair Housing guidelines, and helps identify unauthorized pets, all while supporting more pet-inclusive communities. Learn more at petscreening.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Media Contact

Kristine Champion

SVP of Marketing, PetScreening

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening