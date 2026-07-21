PetScreening Survey Finds Nearly Half of Pet Owners Change Trips Over Pet Accommodations

With summer travel season heating up, PetScreening data reveals a growing gap between pet owner demand and the travel experience, led by Gen Z.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening, the industry's first and leading pet policy management software platform, has released a national survey highlighting the influence pets have when it comes to booking travel in America.

The research points to a major opportunity for hotels and vacation rentals heading into the peak summer season, but also a clear risk: when travelers cannot find accommodations that work for their pets, they change their plans.

With 71% of Americans identifying as pet owners, pets are now a core guest expectation. When asked what they prefer to do with their pet during a trip, 43% of pet owners say they want to bring their pet along, rising to 47% for Gen Z pet owners. Pets are also influencing the decision-making process itself, with 64% of pet owners saying it is likely their pet impacts their travel choices.

Yet the experience is not consistently meeting demand. Nearly half of pet owners (45%) say they have changed, limited or canceled travel plans because they could not find suitable accommodations for their pet, increasing to 57% among Gen Z. As summer travel peaks, the data suggests accommodations that fail to deliver clear, workable pet-friendly options risk losing bookings and revenue, particularly with younger travelers.

"Pets are part of the family, and they are influencing where people go, how long they stay and whether they travel at all," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "Our research shows a real gap between what pet owners want and what the market delivers. The operators who make pet travel simple, clear and predictable this summer will be the ones who capture demand that might otherwise disappear."

When pet owners cannot bring their pets, many are paying meaningful daily costs for care at boarding facilities or home-sitting services, adding another layer of friction to travel planning. PetScreening helps short-term rental operators standardize pet policy enforcement and pet-related documentation in the booking flow, making it easier to welcome pets while setting clear expectations and accountability.

PetScreening's survey also reveals that pet owners are most likely to spend up to $25 per day (25%) or $26 to $50 per day (24%) on pet care when traveling without their pet. Gen Z pet owners report even higher costs: 59% say they spend more than $25 per day on pet care while traveling without their pet, and 25% say they spend $50 or more per day.

Veridata Insights fielded the online survey from May 20 to May 22, gathering responses from 1,000 US adults aged 18 or older.

About PetScreening

PetScreening is the leading pet policy management and compliance platform, helping property managers, operators and asset owners manage their pet and assistance animal policies with greater consistency, transparency, and accountability. Across the long-term rental housing and vacation rental industries, PetScreening standardizes pet-related workflows, helps reduce operational risk, and creates better experiences for residents, guests, and property teams. Through its technology, education, and community initiatives, the company advances responsible pet ownership and helps create more pet-inclusive communities. Learn more at petscreening.com.

Media Contact

Kristine Champion

SVP of Marketing, PetScreening

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening