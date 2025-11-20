PetScreening Ranked 169th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Ranking reflects company's continued growth in the rental-housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening today announced it ranked No. 169 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. PetScreening grew 483% during this period.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that PetScreening has appeared on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. The company was ranked No. 151 last year, No. 123 in 2023 and No. 109 in 2022.

"This Deloitte recognition reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us," said John R. Bradford, III, CEO and Founder of PetScreening. "Our goal has always been to provide property managers with practical tools to simplify compliance, reduce risk and make life a little easier for both their teams and their residents. It's rewarding to see that approach resonate and help so many in the rental-housing community."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About PetScreening

PetScreening is a leading provider of comprehensive pet management solutions for property managers. Through its innovative platform, PetScreening simplifies pet-related policies, ensures compliance with assistance animal regulations, and provides a seamless experience for managing pets in rental properties. Committed to fostering harmony between pet owners and property managers, PetScreening strives to set the standard in pet management, building communities that are welcoming, inclusive, and well-regulated. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

