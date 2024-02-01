PetScreening Recognized As A CRE Technology Influencer

Award from GlobeSt. Honors Company's Impact on Multifamily Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced it has been named a 2024 Influencer in Commercial Real Estate Technology by GlobeSt.

The awards program recognizes companies and individuals who provide innovative technology applications for property owners and operators in the multifamily, retail, industrial, office, hospitality and healthcare real estate sectors. PetScreening and the additional honorees are profiled in a feature article on GlobeSt.com .

"We are truly honored and humbled to receive this award," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "It is our company's mission to provide powerful, yet easy-to-use technology that enables rental housing operators to embrace pet-inclusivity while also efficiently managing risk. This recognition provides yet more evidence that we are succeeding in that mission."

PetScreening's Influencer status stems in part from its wide reach and impact across the multifamily industry. PetScreening is now serving more than 5 million apartments and rental homes across approximately 23,000 rental communities and properties. Prominent multifamily clients include Greystar, Willow Bridge, Equity Residential and ZRS Management. The company estimates it has helped owners and operators capture more than $72 million in pet-related revenue that otherwise would have been lost. It has generated over 3.5 million user profiles and completed more than 500,000 assistance animal reviews.

The Influencer in Commercial Real Estate Technology award adds to a slew of recent honors for PetScreening . In 2023, the company was named the Software Solutions Company of the Year by the NC Tech Association, designated the Landlord/Owner Technology of the Year by the Information Management Network, included in the annual Inc. 5000 ranking for a second straight year and named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. In addition, Pat Patterson, PetScreening's senior director of business development, enterprise, was honored as a Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum, while Chief Financial Officer Ellen Sondee was anointed CFO of the Year by the Charlotte Business Journal.

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, MRI, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio, Buildium and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's 2023 Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50.

