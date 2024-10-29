PetScreening Recognized as a Multifamily Real Estate Influencer

Award from GlobeSt. Recognizes Company's Impact Within the Apartment Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced it has been named a 2024 Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate by GlobeSt.

PetScreening and the other honorees are profiled in a feature article on GlobeSt.com and will receive additional recognition in the publication's newsletters.

"The GlobeSt. Influencer awards are among the most esteemed in the industry, and we're honored and excited to receive this recognition," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "We're continually aiming to make a significant impact in the multifamily space by providing an innovative solution to promote the most pet-friendly and pet-responsible environment possible, and this further validates our efforts. We want to be a one-stop shop for operators who want to effectively manage pet processes and mitigate the associated risks."

PetScreening also was named a 2024 Influencer in CRE Technology by GlobeSt. in February.

PetScreening's Influencer status largely is due to its significant reach within the multifamily industry, as the company now serves more than 6.5 million apartments and rental homes across approximately 24,000 rental communities and properties in all 50 states. The company has helped owners and operators capture an estimated $160 million in pet-related revenue that otherwise would have been lost. To date, it has generated more than 5.5 million user profiles and has received more than 1.2 million reasonable accommodation request profiles for assistance animals.

The Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate award adds to a long list of recent recognition for PetScreening. In addition to the Influencer in CRE Technology award, GlobeSt. also honored PetScreening Director of Education and Enterprise Sales Victoria Cowart, CPM, as a Women of Influence Class of 2024. Additionally, Bradford was recently named a Power 100 Innovator and one of Charlotte's Most Admired CEOs by the Charlotte Business Journal, which also recognized Ellen Sondee as a Charlotte CFO of the Year. GlobeSt. named Senior Director of Multifamily Pat Patterson an Influencer in Multifamily in 2023.

The rapidly growing company also makes regular appearances on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists.

About PetScreening



Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com .

