PetSecur N.V. Accelerates Reimbursements with Proprietary AI Claims Platform

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSecur N.V., the Netherlands' only dedicated pet insurance provider, has announced the launch of a proprietary AI tool designed to streamline and accelerate its claims processing. Developed entirely in-house by PetSecur's AI specialists, this innovative system is set to dramatically reduce the time it takes for policyholders to be reimbursed after submitting veterinary expense claims.

A Smarter Way to Handle Claims

With pet ownership rising steadily in the Netherlands, pet owners increasingly seek swift, transparent insurance solutions to safeguard their companions. PetSecur's AI-driven claims toolkit meets this demand head-on, transforming reimbursement processes with cutting-edge technology. "We're on the forefront of pet insurtech with our new AI toolkit," says Markus Jong, spokesperson for PetSecur. "Our mission has always been to combine modern technology with compassionate customer support. This tool will dramatically shorten our declaration process and payout times, offering peace of mind when pet owners need it most."

Leading the development is Emiel Bangert, our AI & Data Lead who joined in recent months. By harnessing machine learning and AI to predict claims coverage and eligibility with precision, the platform aims to automate up to 80% of routine claims. This slashes processing times from hours to minutes for reimbursements, empowering our team to prioritize complex cases and deliver personalized service that truly understands each pet's unique story. At its core, the integrated engine provides real-time confidence scoring, adaptive learning, and 99%+ accuracy on straightforward claims—all while upholding full regulatory compliance. The result? A seamless, transparent experience that minimizes delays, reduces administrative burdens, and fosters trust in every payout.

What Makes PetSecur Different?

In a crowded insurance landscape, PetSecur distinguishes itself as the only insurer in the Netherlands fully focused on pet health coverage. Since its founding in 2019, PetSecur has built its reputation on transparency, affordability, and exceptional customer experience tailored specifically to Dutch pet owners.

Unlike general insurers that offer pet coverage as an afterthought, PetSecur delivers:

Tailored policies for cats and dogs , each reflecting the specific risks and medical needs of these pets.

, each reflecting the specific risks and medical needs of these pets. Localized support and Dutch-language documentation.

and Dutch-language documentation. Strong partnerships with local veterinarians , ensuring accurate and relevant coverage.

, ensuring accurate and relevant coverage. No waiting times, free vet choice, and worldwide coverage, including partial reimbursement for castration/sterilization.

A Fully Digital, Customer-Centric Experience

PetSecur has built a digital-first platform from the ground up. Its website, www.petsecur.nl, offers an intuitive premium calculator, mobile-optimized claim submission tools, and clear, jargon-free descriptions of policy coverage. The new AI claims processor is a natural next step in the company's commitment to technology that enhances—not replaces—human care.

Flexible and Transparent Coverage

With multiple plan tiers to suit different budgets, PetSecur keeps things simple and honest. There are no confusing add-ons, no hidden charges, and no unreadable fine print. Policyholders can expect clear protection for the costs that matter most: diagnostics, surgeries, medications, and more.

This focus on clarity, simplicity, and affordability has earned PetSecur a leading reputation in the Dutch market—including offering the highest claim amount available in the Netherlands.

"We're not just here to pay bills—we want to help pet owners prevent them," adds Jong. "By encouraging proactive health management, we hope to both improve pet wellbeing and offer more affordable premiums."

About PetSecur

At PetSecur, everything revolves around the special bond between you and your pet. While you care for them every day with love and attention, we're here to cover unexpected veterinary costs — so nothing gets in the way of your time together.

With comprehensive insurance packages, transparent terms, and the highest reimbursement rate in the Netherlands, we offer worldwide coverage and complete freedom to choose your veterinarian. For us, wellbeing comes before profit — with clear premiums, fast claims processing, and personal, reliable service.

For press inquiries or more information, please contact:

Press Contact

PetSecur N.V.

+310352031943

[email protected]

www.petsecur.nl

SOURCE PetSecur N.V.