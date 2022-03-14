Featured product lines from PetShopping.TV to stream live this week on TalkShopLive

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetShopping.tv today announced that it will be debuting pet shopping programming that features products from "Pawn Stars" favorite Chumlee, Get Joy, PetMD and fabdog. The programming originates from PetShopping.tv, the pet home shopping channel available on the Dish Network, U-Verse, DirecTV and Spectrum. The pet shopping programming will stream this week, Monday through Friday, on TalkShopLive, the leading live streaming, social selling online network.

PetShopping.tv to Debut Live Shoppable Programming with Chumlee’s Dog Pajamas, Get Joy Dog Food, PetMD and FabDog

"As we continue to move into new product categories, we are thrilled to be working with PetShopping.tv on this incredible pet shopping program lineup," said Bryan Moore, Co-Founder of TalkShopLive. "Their team has a great instinct for creating fun and informative home shopping experiences—aligning perfectly with our business model."

During the livestreams, Austin Lee Russell, a.k.a. Chumlee, the breakout star of the History Channel show "Pawn Stars," will be presenting his unique line of pet products, which includes quilted shearling coats, faux crocodile collars and harnesses, chain leads and raincoats. He is also offering machine washable dog/people pajamas.

Get Joy, which was founded by former Facebook executive Tom Arrix, will feature their veterinarian-developed, high quality meals and treats. Get Joy food is carefully prepared using fresh ingredients that are formulated for your dog's long term health and happiness.

"We created Get Joy because our dogs are our family, and we seek to inspire joy and wellness through healthy nutrition," said Arrix. "We love supporting our community and are excited to partner with PetShopping.tv to reach more dogs and their families and help them live their best, healthiest life."

PetMD will offer an extensive selection of pet health and wellness products. Fabdog will highlight distinctive dog products, including innovative designs for dog hoodies, velour joggers and more.

"This is a great opportunity to demonstrate the power of compelling home shopping in the pet space," said Mitchell Cohen, CEO of PetShopping.tv. "TalkShopLive is a tremendous venue for this model and we are delighted to be partnering with them on this project."

Follow PetShopping.TV on TalkShopLive and watch their livestreams here: https://talkshop.live/channels/petshoppingtv

About PetShopping.TV

PetShopping.tv is a new home shopping channel that educates pet parents about the latest trends in pet care while showcasing distinctive, curated pet products for pet comfort and fun. PetShopping.tv delivers in-depth sequences on pet care with world-renowned veterinary experts like Dr. Dani McVety and many others. The channel engages with viewers on issues that affect a pet's quality of life while it also promotes products and services that pets will enjoy. Celebrity guests include Wil Shriner, Darla Haun and several high-profile personalities.

About TalkShopLive®

TalkShopLive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers – from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

