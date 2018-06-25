PetSmart Awards Social Advertising Duties To Dieste

"As the trusted partner to pet parents and pets in every moment of their lives, we strive to have a very personal and engaging experience with our customers through our social media channels," said Annette Gionfriddo, senior director of Digital for PetSmart. "Dieste brings a creative, strategic acumen and a unique understanding of the ever-changing social media landscape. We are excited to collaborate with Dieste as we work to further personalize the experience for our pet parents and connect with them on an even deeper level."

Dieste will help grow and further engage PetSmart's social media fans in a meaningful way by creating unique content for rich brand storytelling.

"We're very excited about the opportunities and to be part of the PetSmart family," said Tony Dieste, Founder of Dieste, Inc. "The amazing people at PetSmart love pets like we do and believe pets make us better people. They are passionate about bringing pet parents closer to their pets and we are proud to help them on this journey."

About Dieste Inc.

Dieste, Inc., is a full service digital agency connecting brands and cultures. Dieste is an Ad Age "A" List agency and three-time Ad Age Multicultural Agency of the Year winner. We are at the crossroads of technology, design and addressability, and our work spans from business consulting and product innovation to mobile/social communications, e-commerce and brand development. Dieste was established in 1995 and is part of the DAS Group of Companies. Dieste is located in New York, NY and Dallas, TX. For more information: www.dieste.com.

