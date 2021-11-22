PetSmart Canada has everything for your small, feathered or scaley friends this holiday season

PetSmart Canada's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide for small pets, fish and reptiles has everything from delicious treats to fun outfits to help your pets celebrate the season with you

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart Canada's Merry & Bright collection has everything you need to make the season merrier together with a variety of festive items from apparel for small pets to aquarium decorations. Pets like guinea pigs, small rabbits, reptiles, and fish can join in on the festive fun this year with holiday products made just for them.

PetSmart Canada has curated the top holiday gifts for small and specialty pets under a few categories:

APPAREL

PetSmart Canada has a variety of festive outfits for your guinea pigs, small rabbits and reptiles in the new Merry & Bright collection this year.

TREATS AND TOYS

Small animals can join in on the holiday countdown fun with their own Season Squeaking Small Animal Chews & Treats Advent Calendar.

For small pets who have an instinctive urge to chew, help satisfy that with a festive spin – these Santa's Helpers Small Pet Wood Chews or Christmas Gnawty & Nice Small Pet Puffs are a perfect way to bring some holiday cheer to your small pet's habitat.

ACCESSORIES

PetSmart Canada also has a wide variety of holiday items from the Merry & Bright collection for dogs and cats including fun holiday costumes, advent calendars, treats and accessories.

For more information, including PetSmart Canada's full Merry & Bright holiday collection, visit PetSmart.ca

About PetSmart® Canada

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates almost 150 pet stores in Canada, as well as 10 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 340,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/PetSmartCanada

See PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmartCanada

Follow PetSmart on TikTok: @PetSmartCanada

Follow PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

See PetSmart on YouTube: https://www.Youtube.com/PetSmart

SOURCE PetSmart Canada