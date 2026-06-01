PetSmart Celebrates 40 Years of Doing Anything for Pets

PetSmart honors milestone anniversary with exclusive deals that help pet parents experience more joy with pets

PHOENIX, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 40 years, PetSmart has been dedicated to doing anything for pets. That commitment has made PetSmart the go-to destination for today's pet parent. From adoptions and birthday parties to holiday celebrations and everyday moments in between, PetSmart has been there as pets evolved from backyard companions to full-fledged family members with holiday cards and social media accounts to prove it. This month, PetSmart celebrates its pet community with special deals that help pet parents experience more joy with pets.

Credit: PetSmart Speed Speed

"The past four decades of caring for pets would not have been possible without our community of passionate pet parents and the expertise our associates bring to stores every day," said Jesica Duarte, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at PetSmart. "We're proud to have earned the trust of generations of pet parents and grateful to them for being part of our 40-year journey."

Anything for Pets, from 1986 to Now

Today, nearly 97% of pet parents consider their pets part of the family, a shift PetSmart has helped shape over the past 40 years through innovations, products, services and experiences that support the evolving relationship between pets and people. From food, toys and apparel for every occasion to grooming, training, veterinary care and boarding, PetSmart has helped pet parents care for and celebrate their pets through every stage of life. Here's a snapshot of the journey:

1980s: PetSmart opened its first two stores in Phoenix, Arizona and changed its name and logo.

PetSmart opened its first two stores in Phoenix, Arizona and changed its name and logo. 1990s: PetSmart Charities was founded to help pets find loving homes through adoption. PetSmart opened its 500th store and expanded into Canada, making expert pet care accessible to more pet parents than ever.

PetSmart Charities was founded to help pets find loving homes through adoption. PetSmart opened its 500th store and expanded into Canada, making expert pet care accessible to more pet parents than ever. 2000s: PetSmart opened its first PetsHotel to offer dogs and cats a comfortable home away from home and launched its very first loyalty program offering bigger savings to pet parents.

PetSmart opened its first PetsHotel to offer dogs and cats a comfortable home away from home and launched its very first loyalty program offering bigger savings to pet parents. 2010s: PetSmart transformed the way pet parents shop, introducing Autoship to make restocking pet staples effortless and opened its 1,500th store.

PetSmart transformed the way pet parents shop, introducing Autoship to make restocking pet staples effortless and opened its 1,500th store. 2020s: PetSmart celebrated the ten — and eleven — millionth adoption through PetSmart Charities, relaunched the PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program and will open its 1,700th store this year.

Throughout June, PetSmart is inviting pet parents to join the celebration with exclusive offers for Treats Rewards members:

Earn 4,000 Treats Rewards points ($8 back in savings) when spending $40+ through June 14*

Earn 2,500 points ($5 back in savings) when you spend $25+ on dog treats through June 14*

Buy five, get the 6th FREE select cat treats through June 14*

5X points on top proprietary brands, including Top Paw, Joyhound, and Whisker City*

For more information about PetSmart's 40th Anniversary celebration and in-store offers, visit PetSmart.com.

*Offer valid through 6/14/26. Terms apply. Offer activation may be required. See petsmart.com for complete details.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com

SOURCE PetSmart