PetSmart's 2026 Thrills & Chills Halloween Collection Features Styles for Every Pet Personality

Pet parents can shop spook-tacular costumes, toys, treats and more for cats, dogs, reptiles and small pets

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween has become more than a one-night celebration for pet parents. From trick-or-treating and family photos to neighborhood costume contests and festive gatherings, pets are taking center stage in one of the year's most anticipated holidays.

Credit: PetSmart

According to a new PetSmart survey, more than seven in 10 pet parents (71%) plan to celebrate Halloween with their pets this year, reflecting the growing role pets play in family traditions.* To help make every spooky moment memorable, PetSmart today unveiled its 2026 Thrills & Chills Halloween collection, an exclusive assortment of costumes, toys, treats and seasonal accessories for dogs, cats, reptiles and small pets.

Shop PetSmart's Thrills & Chills pet costumes, treats and toys in stores and online here.

"Every pet has its own quirky personality, and the Halloween season is a chance for pet parents to show that off," said Matt Byrnes, senior vice president of merchandising at PetSmart. "More pet parents are making their pets part of every Halloween tradition – from trick-or-treating together and posing for family photos, to keeping festive treats on hand for the pups who stop by their door. We created our 2026 Thrills & Chills collection to help them celebrate together with costumes, toys, treats and accessories for dogs, cats, reptiles and small pets."

Costumes are a must, with nearly half of dog and cat parents (47%) sharing that they plan to dress up their pet this Halloween.* PetSmart's Thrills & Chills collection has a costume for every pet personality with fan-favorite classics, plus a full range of funny, spooky and trendy costumes for pets looking to make a grand entrance.

Fan-Favorite Classic and Creepy Costumes

With colorful classics and spooky styles, find costumes that capture every pet's personality.

Costumes from Iconic to Totally Hilarious

From pink cowboys to Highland cows, shop costumes inspired by pop culture personas or outrageously adorable picks that are sure to stand out.

Toys & Treats for Sweet Celebrations

Seasonally themed goodies for filling up the toybox and treat bowls, plus extras for four-legged trick-or-treaters.

Giant bat plush dog toy

Pumpkin cookie treats, pumpkin biscuits and bone hands treats for dogs

Savory seasonal flavored dog treats like chicken wrapped biscuits and mummy meat sticks

Vampire teeth dog toy

Western inspired flatties for dogs including a cactus, horseshoe and skull

Halloween-themed Chance & Friends plush toys that give back to pets in need

Celebrate & Save With Top Picks Under $10

Getting into the spirit is easier than ever with toys, treats, apparel and accessories for less than $10.

Pets can visit the PetSmart salon for a special Halloween grooming package that includes a take home plush toy, pumpkin spice latte spritz and candy corn bandana. They can also attend special-themed playdates from Oct. 15 through Nov. 2 for more in-person fun.

For more information on PetSmart's Thrills & Chills collection, including ways to shop, visit PetSmart.com.

*The PetSmart Survey was conducted via a PN View survey fielded by Big Village among a sample of 1,558 pet parents 18 years of age and older. This survey was live in June 2026. Quota sampling is used to collect a nationwide sample of respondents who are weighted by gender, age, region, race/ethnicity, and education to mirror the demographical composition of the U.S. population using Current Population Survey proportions.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With more than 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com.

SOURCE PetSmart