PetSmart Reveals Top 25 Cat-Loving Cities in 2026

New Ranking Shows Where Cats Are Most Popular Across the U.S.

PHOENIX, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The suburbs are officially the cat's meow. For the second year, PetSmart's Top Cat-Loving Cities ranking reveals which U.S. cities are embracing cat companionship most. Suburbs and mid-size cities top this year's list, based on an analysis of the highest cat adoptions and spending on toys, treats and other pampering products from PetSmart. Compared to 2025, 76% of the cities remained in the top 25, with Lexington, KY, holding onto the No. 1 spot and six new cities joining the list.

Credit: PetSmart

"Cats continue to capture the hearts of pet parents across the country and these rankings confirm their popularity isn't slowing down anytime soon," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "Cats can thrive in smaller spaces, making them ideal for a variety of living spaces and lifestyles. More people than ever are discovering that their independence makes them incredible companions. These feline-friendly cities show us that cat adoption isn't a fleeting trend, it's a way of life."

These are the top 25 U.S. cities where residents have proven their love for cats knows no bounds, based on a ranking encompassing PetSmart Charities cat adoptions and sales of cat pampering products purchased from PetSmart.*

Lexington, KY (for its second consecutive year) Mount Juliet, TN Spokane, WA Plattsburgh, NY (climbed from #13 in 2025) Falls Church, VA Daly City, CA (climbed from #10 in 2025) Alhambra, CA Plymouth Meeting, PA Fairless Hills, PA (new to the top 10 ranks from #17 in 2025) Clarksville, TN Fort Collins, CO Spokane Valley, WA (newcomer in 2026) Melbourne, FL (newcomer in 2026) North Canton, OH Johnson City, TN Roseville, CA (newcomer in 2026) Springfield, IL Germantown, MD (newcomer in 2026) Kennesaw, GA Sioux City, IA Commerce Township, MI Livonia, MI (newcomer in 2026) Kensington, MD Evansville, IN Mentor, OH (newcomer in 2026)

July is the height of "kitten season," the time of year when most kittens are born and shelters are flooded with vulnerable kittens and cats, making it the perfect time to adopt – no matter where you are. During PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, running July 20 – 26, prospective pet parents can visit PetSmart stores to meet adoptable pets from local animal welfare organizations looking for their forever homes. Those who adopt pets during National Adoption Week are eligible to claim VIPP (Very Important Pet Parent) status, the highest tier in PetSmart's loyalty rewards program. Adopters are also eligible to receive an Adoption Guide with coupons worth over $400 in savings so they can get all the food, toys and supplies needed to welcome their new addition.

"As cat companionship continues to grow, we're proud to be the destination for cat-obsessed pet parents," said Matt Byrnes, senior vice president of merchandising. "The pet parents in these cities are all about spoiling their cats, and we're committed to making sure they have a wide assortment of products and services, perfect for every stage of cat life at affordable prices."

From treats and interactive toys, bedding and scratchers, to accessories and everyday essentials, PetSmart makes it easy to treat cats on any occasion. During PetSmart's Anything for Cats Event from July 20 – August 2, the savings are even better, with shoppers scoring 5X Treats Rewards points on all cat products and buy one get one 30% off all litter.

Cat parents can find all they need for their cats and start saving in-store or at PetSmart.com during the Anything For Cats Event. To learn more about PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week events, visit PetSmartCharities.org.

*Disclaimer: Rankings are based on internal PetSmart data from June 10, 2025 through June 9, 2026. Cities were evaluated using two key metrics: the number of pet adoptions recorded in PetSmart Charities' Adoptions Database and customer spending on select cat product categories, including toys, furniture, collars and leads, scratch products and treats. To ensure fair comparison, results were adjusted for the number of PetSmart store locations in each city and indexed against national performance. Final rankings were determined using a weighted formula: 50% adoptions and 50% product sales.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com.

SOURCE PetSmart