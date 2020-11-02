PetSmart Charities® Continues to Connect Pets with Loving Homes During National Adoption Days

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the coronavirus pandemic has brought its share of challenges to animal welfare, it also brought to light the number of homeless pets living in animal shelters across our communities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of people have made the decision to welcome a pet into their home, and in September, the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Days event saw over 23,000 pets find loving homes. North America's foremost funder of animal welfare is aiming to help even more homeless pets find homes before the holidays, Nov. 2 – 22.

The November event will offer a virtual component to help prospective pet parents jumpstart their adoption journey from the comfort of their homes. At petsmartcharities.org/adopt-a-pet, users can search by zip code and view thousands of adoptable animals from more than 3,750 animal welfare organizations across the U.S. and Canada.

Users can customize their search to include whether they are seeking a cat or dog and their desired age, breed, color, size, etc. Once users find a pet they are interested in, they can learn more about them and schedule meet-and-greets with adoption partners – before visiting their local PetSmart to finalize the adoption process.

Searches will result in pets like Kaitlyn, a 5-year-old large mixed breed who comes as a bonded pair with her sister Karen, who are available for adoption with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando in the South Orlando PetSmart store, and Amber, a red tabby kitten who was abandoned with her five siblings at just a few days old, who is available for adoption with New Hope Animal Rescue in the Sunset Valley PetSmart store in Austin, TX.

Ahead of the holiday season, PetSmart® is ensuring pets who find their forever homes are ready for life with their new pet parents by providing a free adoption kit worth over $300 in savings for all the supplies they may need, including a coupon for a free bag of dog or cat food.

"Now is a great time to adopt a shelter pet in need of a home," said Amanda Landis-Hanna, DVM and senior manager of veterinary outreach at PetSmart Charities. "New pets will need an adjustment period and bringing home a new furry family member now allows them to acclimate to their new environment before the busy holiday season, and best of all, gives a deserving pet a loving home for the holidays."

Those who aren't ready to adopt a pet can still help pets in need by donating food and supplies to local drives held in participating PetSmart stores, or by making a financial donation online through PetSmart Charities.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Days Details:

Dates: Nov. 2 – 22, 2020

Locations: Nearly every PetSmart store across North America. Visit www.petsmart.com/adoptions to find a store near you.

Visit petsmartcharities.org/adopt-a-pet to search adoptable shelter pets by zip code from local adoption organizations Browse available pets or specify the breed, color, gender, age, etc. of the desired pet Request more information from local adoption partners and schedule a virtual meet and greet Visit your nearest PetSmart store and finalize your adoption

About PetSmart Charities®:

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 600,000 shelter pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to nonprofits aligned with its mission. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting nearly $430 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 17 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

