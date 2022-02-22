PetSmart Charities® National Adoption Week Brings People and Pets Together

In less than a decade, the rate of saving animals in shelters has increased from 50% to 83%. 1 Still five million pets find themselves in shelters each year in need of homes where they can do what pets do best — love people.

The bond between pets and people continues to influence health and wellness. Today, 70%2 of American homes include pets, and 88%3 of pet parents report their pets are integral members of the family. The major shift to working from home has also increased interest in adding furry friends to the family mix. The benefits of adopting pets include:

Pets give unconditional love and companionship.

Interacting with pets reduces feelings of stress and isolation.

Giving a home to a pet in need builds purpose in life during significant changes such as retirement.

Caring for pets teaches values such as responsibility and compassion to children and youth.

Playing with pets increases movement and activity.

"Pets love us like no others," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "And even though America is more in love with our pets than ever, shelters across the country are struggling at maximum capacity. Many struggle to keep pace under the strain of staffing and volunteer shortages. National Adoption Week is a great time to connect with our animal welfare partners who'll help people make the perfect match. Think of it as giving back – and there is no better return on that investment!"

"Ted" (pictured) was one such energetic, loving dog desperately in need of a family. Witnesses rescued him after being thrown out of the window of a moving vehicle. Their own house was full, so they took him to the Acadiana Animal Aid (AAA) in Louisiana. Brent and Sasha Fogle, long-time supporters of AAA, had lost a treasured dog earlier in the year. They were eager to find a companion for their puppy, "Bill." An AAA volunteer encouraged them to meet Ted during a PetSmart Charities Adoption event, and it turned out to be love at first sight. When they introduced the two dogs, they connected immediately. Now, Ted lives in a friendly neighborhood with a doting family – a far cry from his initial start in life.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week Details

Feb. 28 – March 6: Thousands of animal welfare organizations will bring a host of adoptable pets, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and various small pets into nearly every PetSmart store across North America.

Locations: Nearly every PetSmart location across the U.S. and Puerto Rico host National Adoption Week events. Visit petsmart.com to find a nearby store and see how they are participating.

