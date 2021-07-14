PetSmart Charities® Partners with Bobby and Nacho Flay to Help Shelter Pets Find Loving Homes During National Adoption Week

PHOENIX, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart Charities , the foremost funder in animal welfare is joining forces with the newly launched brand of cat-crafted food to help find loving homes for thousands of shelter animals during PetSmart Charities' National Adoption Week, taking place July 19 – 25.

While an array of animals will be on-site for adoption, including dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and various small animals, PetSmart Charities is partnering with the known cat-lover and animal advocate to highlight the unconditional love and affection these fiercely independent and curious creatures provide, during kitten season, a time period in which shelters are facing an increased need for support.

"As a cat parent of two, my relationship with Nacho and Stella is incredibly important to me; while many know my passion for cooking, my cats are my family," said Bobby Flay. "As founder of Made by Nacho, it is Nacho's hope that all cats have the loving home they deserve. Made by Nacho is excited to partner with PetSmart Charities, to help raise awareness for all pets in need, to find their forever homes," added Flay.

PetSmart is ensuring pets who find their forever homes during National Adoption Week are ready for life with their new pet parents, by providing complimentary adoption kits for dogs (valued at $450) and cats (valued at $300) for all of the supplies they may need, including a coupon for a free bag of pet food. As a special incentive, cat adopters will receive a coupon for one free 3oz pouch of Made by Nacho Cuts in Gravy with bone broth and $5.00 off one bag of Made by Nacho high-protein kibble with freeze-dried chicken liver, any size, any flavor, while supplies last.

Additionally, cat adopters will be invited to participate in a live, virtual Cat Chat with Bobby and Nacho Flay taking place on August 24th.

The Made by Nacho™ team will donate $1 per cat adoption for the first 5,000 adoptions during National Adoption Week to PetSmart Charities to help even more cats in need. **

"With this National Adoption Week taking place during kitten season, we're excited to partner with Bobby and Nacho to raise awareness for shelters facing an increased need in the cat and kitten population," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "By adopting a pet through National Adoption Week, not only can you help reduce the strain on shelters and rescue a pet in need, but you'll also benefit from the support and unconditional love that they provide."

Each National Adoption Week, PetSmart Charities invites thousands of local humane societies, SPCAs and pet rescue organizations to bring adoptable pets into PetSmart stores across the country so they have the best chance possible of finding a loving home. Since 1994, over 9.7 million pets have been adopted through PetSmart Charities.

Those who aren't ready to expand their family and adopt a pet can still help pets in need by making a financial donation online through PetSmart Charities.

PetSmart Charities' National Adoption Week Details:

July 19-25, thousands of animal welfare organizations will bring a host of adoptable shelter pets, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and various small pets, into nearly every PetSmart store across North America.

Dates: July 19 – 25, 2021

Locations: Nearly every one of PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit www.petsmart.com to find a store near you.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 600,000 shelter pets each year. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $450 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 17 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

About Made by Nacho

Founded by Nacho Flay, Made by Nacho is a full menu of cat-crafted cat food, with flavor-packed meals, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, that serve a nutritional purpose and offer a variety of flavor combinations. Made in the U.S., all Made by Nacho recipes are backed by a team of cat lovers that understands the needs of the discerning feline world; including Nacho's parent, Chef Bobby Flay, expert veterinarian, Dr. Katja Lang, and leading nutritionists. To learn more, visit madebynacho.com. Follow @madebynacho on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date on additional news from Made by Nacho.

**During 7/19/2021 – 7/25/2021 Made by Nacho™ will donate $1 for each cat adopted at a PetSmart store up to a maximum of $5,000. PetSmart Charities® is a registered nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Adoptable pets may not be available at all stores. Please visit your store for details.

