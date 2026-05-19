PetSmart Helps Pet Parents Gear Up for Summer Road Trips

Expert Pet Travel Safety Advice and a Ford Bronco Giveaway Help Kick Off Summer Adventures

PHOENIX, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation mode is officially on at PetSmart as more families rediscover the classic summer road trip and bring their dogs along for the ride. A recent forecast from AAA projects a record number of Memorial Day weekend travelers with a majority opting for road travel. Whether it's a weekend getaway or day trip to discover something new, PetSmart is helping make travel safer, easier and more comfortable for pets and their people with its latest assortment of travel essentials from Top Paw and Arcadia Trail, available exclusively at PetSmart.

Credit: PetSmart

No summer adventure is complete without the right gear and the wheels to get there. For those looking to hit the open road, PetSmart is launching its Treats Rewards Super Giveaway, giving pet parents the chance to win a Ford Bronco Heritage Edition, fully outfitted with travel pet essentials. From June 1 to July 10, Treats Rewards members can enter for a chance to win the grand prize at PetSmart.com or in the PetSmart app. Members can also choose to redeem points for additional entries.*

"Bringing pets along on summer road trips can be a fun and rewarding experience, but their safety should always come first," said Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM of PetSmart Veterinary Services. "Focusing on hydration, temperature control and secure travel can help keep pets comfortable and protected along the way."

To help pets enjoy the adventure, Dr. Bruns recommends the following summer travel pet care tips:

Get them road-trip ready. Start with short trips to get pets used to the car, then gradually increase travel time to ensure they feel comfortable and relaxed in the vehicle. Also, avoid big meals right before hitting the road to prevent motion sickness.

Start with short trips to get pets used to the car, then gradually increase travel time to ensure they feel comfortable and relaxed in the vehicle. Also, avoid big meals right before hitting the road to prevent motion sickness. Secure pets for a safe ride. Pets should never roam freely in the car or sit on a lap. Always make sure pets are secure in a car seat, well-ventilated carrier, seatbelt or safety barrier. Never place a pet in the bed of a truck as this puts them at risk of injury from flying debris or sudden stops.

Pets should never roam freely in the car or sit on a lap. Always make sure pets are secure in a car seat, well-ventilated carrier, seatbelt or safety barrier. Never place a pet in the bed of a truck as this puts them at risk of injury from flying debris or sudden stops. Be mindful when opening doors. Keep pets leashed or contained in their carrier before opening the car door. Traveling can be stressful on pets; even those that are usually calm may react unpredictably in a new environment.

Keep pets leashed or contained in their carrier before opening the car door. Traveling can be stressful on pets; even those that are usually calm may react unpredictably in a new environment. Plan for frequent breaks. Regular stops allow pets to stretch, relieve themselves and stay comfortable on long drives. Aim to stop at least every couple of hours for a quick walk and hydration break.

Regular stops allow pets to stretch, relieve themselves and stay comfortable on long drives. Aim to stop at least every couple of hours for a quick walk and hydration break. Listen to calm music. Monitor pet anxiety levels closely and if they seem to be feeling overwhelmed, consider playing soft music, heartbeat sounds or using a calming pet playlist to make their journey smoother.

Monitor pet anxiety levels closely and if they seem to be feeling overwhelmed, consider playing soft music, heartbeat sounds or using a calming pet playlist to make their journey smoother. Pack a pet-specific travel bag. Include essentials like food, medications, leash, collar, bowls, water, kitty litter, litter box, toys and waste bags. Consider bringing training pads in case of accidents.

Pet parents can shop all summer travel gear needs at PetSmart.com.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The PetSmart 2026 June-July Treats Rewards Super Giveaway is sponsored by PetSmart LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. ("Eligibility Area") who are members of the PetSmart Treats Rewards Loyalty Program as of date of entry, possess a web-enabled device as of 5/31/26 and are 18 years of age or older & the age of majority in their jurisdiction. Begins at 12:00 a.m. MT on 06/01/26 & ends at 11:59 p.m. MT on 07/10/26. Void outside the Eligibility Area and where prohibited by law. Maximum redemption is three thousand five hundred points for a maximum of three hundred and fifty entries. Activate to Enter the Promotion via your Giveaway Offer Card in your online Treats Rewards account to receive one (1) entry. Redeem two thousand and five hundred Treats Rewards Points to receive two hundred and fifty (250) Entries. Redeem one thousand Treats Rewards Points to receive one hundred (100) Entries. Limit of three hundred and fifty-one (351) entries. Points will be deducted on or before 07/11/26. For complete Official Rules and alternate method of entry, visit https://m.cmpgn.page/4Fc0j3.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com.

SOURCE PetSmart