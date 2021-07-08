PetSmart Hiring Thousands Across The Country With National Hiring Day

PHOENIX, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart, the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets, has announced a National Hiring Day across all retail and distribution center locations on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. With opportunities ranging from retail associates and grooming salon stylists to distribution center team members, PetSmart offers health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement for eligible associates and discounts of up to 50%.

"We want to make this as simple as possible – anyone can head to their local PetSmart (even with their furry best friend!) and get an interview on the spot," said Erick Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We're looking to add 6,000 associates across our 1,600 stores. This is an exciting time to be part of our team, and if you're a pet lover, there's no better place to work."

With strong career pathing and a steadfast commitment to inclusion and belonging, PetSmart's vision is rooted in three key aspects – talent, culture and community. The organization's award-winning culture and strong tenure reinforces the company's deep appreciation for its associates and everyone's shared love of pets.

PetSmart is committed to the health and safety of people, pets and the communities it serves. In accordance with CDC guidance, face coverings are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals at any of our U.S. locations, except where local conditions, regulatory changes, or law requires a face covering. We ask those who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in our locations.

For more information about career opportunities or #LifeAtPetSmart, visit https://careers.petsmart.com. To learn more about benefits for PetSmart associates, please go to https://benefits.petsmart.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

