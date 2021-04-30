PetSmart Offers Two New Collections And Tips For Pet Parents Celebrating The Great Outdoors

For the less adventurous pets that still want to celebrate the great outdoors, PetSmart launched its new Grrreen collection, featuring toys, collars and apparel made from recycled water bottles. Items like the Earth Plush with Rope Dog Toy or the "Keep Our Sea Plastic-Free" Dog Tee are perfect for pet parents looking for sustainable, Green Leaf certified products, verified by an accredited laboratory to confirm sustainability and recycled content they're made with, for quality time outdoors with their pets.

Arcadia Trail™ Collection

"When Arcadia Trail™ launched last year, pet parents loved having innovative, outdoor gear to take their pets along for the adventure," said Kristin Shane, senior vice president of merchandising for PetSmart. "Now, our team is very excited to offer new products to the collection that are not only safe and functional, but also fashionable making pet parents and pets excited to hit the trails."

For pet parents eager to escape into the outdoors, it is important to have a proper collar, harness, and leash for hiking with pets. PetSmart offers a neoprene, water-resistant and highly visible Arcadia Trail Leash that is perfect for keeping dogs safe on a hike. This leash pairs perfectly with the Arcadia Trail Neoprene Sport Harness that features snap buckles and extra comfort for dogs. Pet parents can choose from a variety of functional collars and leashes, made from materials that are water-resistant, reflective or nylon to ensure safety and comfort for your pet.

Outdoor Tips

No matter where pets are going, being prepared is key to ensuring they are safe and happy until they return home, according to Dr. Jennifer Freeman, DVM, PetSmart's resident veterinarian and pet care expert. She compiled a list of tips for pet parents getting ready to take their furry friends into the great outdoors:

Before leaving on any outdoor adventure, ensure your pet is protected against fleas, ticks, and heartworm disease.

Check that the destination you're visiting is pet-friendly before arriving. Keep your pet on a leash or tie-out, like the Arcadia Trail Packable Tie Out & Leash.

Pack extra food, treats, and water.

Pack your pet's favorite toys and blankets.

Include a tent, like the Arcadia Trail Ultimate Shade Tent, in your packing list to provide shade and comfort while your pet lounges and recharges from the heat.

For camping, pack crates, beds, medication, and first aid equipment.

Ensure your pet has an ID tag and is microchipped with up-to-date pet parent information in case your pet were to become lost or separated from you.

For more information on gear to pack for your next outdoor adventure with your pet, check out the Arcadia Trail™ Collection: https://www.petsmart.com/featured-brands/arcadia-trail/

For more information on the Grrreen Collection visit: https://www.petsmart.com/search/grrreen/?q=Grrreen

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

SOURCE PetSmart

Related Links

http://www.petsmart.com

